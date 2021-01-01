Menu

Ophélie LALANNE

  • Imerys
  • Digital content manager

Paris

En résumé

Créative, dynamique et autonome, je recherche un emploi en tant que chef de projet marketing digital.

Mes compétences :
Social crm
Adobe illustrator
Microsoft powerpoint
Social media
Gestion du stress
Service client
Google analytics
Travail en équipe
Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Business objects
Gestion de projet
Adobe photoshop
Veille concurrentielle
Microsoft excel
Communication
Étude de marché
Seo
Organisation
Reporting
Microsoft word
Sem
Analyse de données
Benchmarking

Entreprises

  • Imerys - Digital content manager

    Communication | Paris (75000) 2020 - 2021 Définition de la stratégie digitale et de la ligne éditoriale
    Plan de communication et Community Management : +41% d'abonnés en 1 an
    Création de contenus éditoriaux, visuels et vidéos (site web, réseaux sociaux)
    Campagnes payantes LinkedIn (promotion de produits, événements, recrutement)
    Création et mise à jour de contenus pour le site internet (Drupal)

  • Provitec - Assistante marketing

    2019 - maintenant Participation à un appel d’offre pour la DGA: recherche fournisseurs, commande et envoi de produits
    Veille concurrentielle et recommandations

  • Lagardère - Assistante chef de projet développement

    PARIS 2019 - 2019 Gestion de projet en retail: enseignes internes et en partenariat (Lavazza)
    Reporting et analyse de performances
    Benchmarks de concept de restauration fast-casual (Cojean, Pret a manger, Exki...)
    Préparation de workshops avec une agence de communication
    Elaboration de supports de communication

  • Buzzeo - Chef de projet junior

    Montreuil 2016 - 2016 Recrutement et formation des animateurs commerciaux. Suivi des animations et rapport client.

  • Hbes - Assistante marketing

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2015

Formations

Réseau

