Ousmane NIANG

IT projects manager with over 8 years experience of leading and delivering various complex projects with high performance quality. An effective experience in IT Consulting and strong assets, among which:
- Strong Knowledge in project management (planning, budget, quality of delivery, etc)
- Strong Knowledge in product lifecycle management (PLM)
- cross-cultural awareness and communication (lived / worked / studied in Europe, Africa)
- in-depth analytical and negotiation skills
- multi-skilled background (Strategy, Consulting, Management, Sports, Events)
- Experienced in managing, mentoring, and coaching team members
Very interested by the corporate finance, I am looking for opportunities in this sector, where my experience in consulting and information systems management can be a real added value.
Currently Executive MBA delegate at Toulouse Business School.
Mes compétences :
Project Management
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Management consulting
IT Consulting
Business Intelligence
Corporate finance
Change management