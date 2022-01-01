Ousmane NIANG

IT projects manager with over 8 years experience of leading and delivering various complex projects with high performance quality. An effective experience in IT Consulting and strong assets, among which:

- Strong Knowledge in project management (planning, budget, quality of delivery, etc)

- Strong Knowledge in product lifecycle management (PLM)

- cross-cultural awareness and communication (lived / worked / studied in Europe, Africa)

- in-depth analytical and negotiation skills

- multi-skilled background (Strategy, Consulting, Management, Sports, Events)

- Experienced in managing, mentoring, and coaching team members



Very interested by the corporate finance, I am looking for opportunities in this sector, where my experience in consulting and information systems management can be a real added value.



Currently Executive MBA delegate at Toulouse Business School.





Mes compétences :

Project Management

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Project

Management consulting

IT Consulting

Business Intelligence

Corporate finance

Change management