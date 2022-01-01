Menu

Ousmane NIANG

Paris

IT projects manager with over 8 years experience of leading and delivering various complex projects with high performance quality. An effective experience in IT Consulting and strong assets, among which:
- Strong Knowledge in project management (planning, budget, quality of delivery, etc)
- Strong Knowledge in product lifecycle management (PLM)
- cross-cultural awareness and communication (lived / worked / studied in Europe, Africa)
- in-depth analytical and negotiation skills
- multi-skilled background (Strategy, Consulting, Management, Sports, Events)
- Experienced in managing, mentoring, and coaching team members

Very interested by the corporate finance, I am looking for opportunities in this sector, where my experience in consulting and information systems management can be a real added value.

Currently Executive MBA delegate at Toulouse Business School.


Project Management
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Management consulting
IT Consulting
Business Intelligence
Corporate finance
Change management

  • Sopra Steria - Project Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Project Management for AIRBUS as ISPL and Product Owner
    Management of a team of 10 people.

    as ISPL

     Projects management- expertise in GPP methodology
     Projects scope definition and framing
     Planning management
     Budget management (Opex, Capex)
     Business requirement dossier validation (BRD)
     Functional specifications writing and validation
     Management of application testing
     Deployment management
     Operational reporting

    as Product Owner:
    Responsible of running applications with a high service performance

     Incident and problem management
     Corrective patches management (planning, deployment, etc)
     QIP management (Quality Improvement Package)
     Performance Optimization

  • Ministère de l'Agriculture - Project Leader

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Project Lead on Resytal program - Risk Analysis project

    Assistance à maitrise d'ouvrage
     AMOA
     Project Scope definition
     Functional specifications writing
     Operational Reporting
     Project management - planning - budget (MS Project)

  • Airbus Group - ISPL

    Blagnac 2012 - 2013 Information System Project Leader and Product Manager: ESDCR – AIRBUS
    Electrical Schematic Diagram Repository A350 – A380 – A400M
    ESDCR is the application responsible for managing all the wiring diagrams at Airbus.

    I have lead and conduct the following tasks:

     Project management - full scope - end to end (MS Project)
     Planning management, budget and cost management (evolution, obsolescence, maintenance)
     Organization and projects milestones management (GPP)
     Project tracking control
     Functional specifications writing
     Management of subcontractors teams and customer relationship management
     Incidents and problems management during development and deployments phases
     Operational reporting (Planning, key points, incidents, risk, etc....)

  • AIRBUS - Project Manager

    Blagnac 2009 - 2012 Functional Deployment Manager - AIRBUS

    Responsible for the deployment of all IT projects for the IDDX department of AIRBUS.
    This department is responsible for the management of the entire electrical system A380 and A350 aircraft for France and Germany.
    In this cross-department role, I am in charge of coordinating and facilitating the installation and deployment of IT tools across IDDX.

     Setting up the deployment schedule - Coordination of the various stakeholders (India, Germany, France, UK).
     Delivery of packages to different environments AIRBUS (integration, validation, production)
     Weekly reporting to the Head of Department
     Monitoring the progress of projects in the various internal cycles
     Responsible for the implementation and monitoring AIRBUS process
     Project Management withing GPP standards (Generic Process Project)
     Management and monitoring of all projects budget in the scope IDDX (Capex, Opex)

