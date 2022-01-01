Menu

Ousmane SENE

CALGARY

En résumé

Surveyor with Stantec Geomatics since 2007. Proficient with Autocad, Microstation, Trimble software, Gps and total station robotic., Survey calculations... Can perform topogaphic, property line, stakeout, grading, construction and legal surveys....

Géomètre/ Topographe avec Stantec Geomatics depuis 2007. Possède beaucoup d'expérience avec les logiciels Autocad, Microstation, Trimble. Utilise parfaitement la robotic total station, le GPS. Capable de faire des études topographiques, bornage, morcellement, calculs avancés, construction, volume...

Mes compétences :
Construction
Dessin
Génie civil
TOPOGRAPHIE

Entreprises

  • Stantec Geomatics - Geometre-Topographe

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 2003 - 2004 Diplome d°etudes approfondies

    Sciences et technologies de l'environnement

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 2002 - 2003 Diplome d°etudes Specialisees

    Gestion intégrée des ressources hydriques

Réseau