Ousmane SENE

Surveyor with Stantec Geomatics since 2007. Proficient with Autocad, Microstation, Trimble software, Gps and total station robotic., Survey calculations... Can perform topogaphic, property line, stakeout, grading, construction and legal surveys....



Géomètre/ Topographe avec Stantec Geomatics depuis 2007. Possède beaucoup d'expérience avec les logiciels Autocad, Microstation, Trimble. Utilise parfaitement la robotic total station, le GPS. Capable de faire des études topographiques, bornage, morcellement, calculs avancés, construction, volume...



Mes compétences :

Construction

Dessin

Génie civil

TOPOGRAPHIE