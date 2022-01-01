Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Oussama Abdelhakim ASSERGHINE
Ajouter
Oussama Abdelhakim ASSERGHINE
TAROUDANT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Copag
- Merchandiser
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelmajid IBAROUI
Ahmed HLISSA
Amine BOUSSELMAME
Hamza IKA
Kevin PICOT
Megane KHALID
Michel MEAR
Mohamed ENNOUAMANI
Samir SERRAKH
Tazi Haddad MOUHCINE