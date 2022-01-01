Oussama ACHKARI BEGDOURI

I am recently graduated with an engineering degree in Eco-Energetic and Industrial Environment from The National School of Applied Sciences in Tangier.



During the past three years at the engineering cycle I gained a great theoretical and practical insight into the field of energy. Also, I evolved a clear understanding of different process of energy conversion and storage.



Besides my studies, I had the chance to apply parts of my theoretical knowledge while working in different project, with people from different Nationalities, Culture and Work attitudes.



My target is to take up more challenging roles in projects aiming at coping with the challenges posed by energy demand increase, security of supply and environmental sustainability in the Euro–Mediterranean region.



Mes compétences :

Energy efficiency

Solar energy

Exchangers and heat engine

Heat transfers

MQS (ISO 9001)

Wind energy

Hydro energy

HVAC

combined cycle

Fumisterie

EMS (ISO 14001)