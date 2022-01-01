Oussama CHOUKA

La formation que je viens d’achever a l’institut VINCI m’apporte par ailleurs, les notions nécessaires et complémentaires pour intégrer la vie professionnelle.

Mon parcours atypique, complété par une formation scientifique et juridique, m’a permis d’approfondir des capacités d’analyse et de communication, aptitudes qui me semblent importantes pour le conseil en entreprise.



Mes compétences :

HTML5

PHP5

ASP.net

CSS

MySQL

JavaScript

HTML

Java

C++

C Programming Language

Android

Adobe Photoshop

Merise

Conception UML

Shell

Systèmes et réseaux

Windows Server 2012

Linux Redhat

CCNA

Microsoft .NET Technology

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Telnet

Secure Shell

Sage Accounting Software

Personal Home Page

Microsoft Windows Server 2012

Microsoft SQL Server

Linux Fedora

Linux

Framework

Domain Name Server Protocol

Wi-Fi

VTP

VPN

V7

Ubuntu

UML/OMT

Thermocouples

Sun Solaris

Struts Web Application Framework

Spring Framework

SQL

SAMBA

RipV 1/V2

PPP

PAT

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle 10G

Oracle

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

Network File System

NIS

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server 2000

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft Access

Merise Methodology

Linux Red Hat

LDAP

LAN/WAN > VLAN

Java Servlets

Java RMI

Java Enterprise Edition

JDBC

Hibernate

Frame Relay

FTP

Enterprise Java Beans

EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)

DTP

Cascading