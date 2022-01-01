Menu

Oussama CHOUKA

Casablanca

En résumé

La formation que je viens d’achever a l’institut VINCI m’apporte par ailleurs, les notions nécessaires et complémentaires pour intégrer la vie professionnelle.
Mon parcours atypique, complété par une formation scientifique et juridique, m’a permis d’approfondir des capacités d’analyse et de communication, aptitudes qui me semblent importantes pour le conseil en entreprise.

Mes compétences :
HTML5
PHP5
ASP.net
CSS
MySQL
JavaScript
HTML
Java
C++
C Programming Language
Android
Adobe Photoshop
Merise
Conception UML
Shell
Systèmes et réseaux
Windows Server 2012
Linux Redhat
CCNA
Microsoft .NET Technology
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Telnet
Secure Shell
Sage Accounting Software
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Fedora
Linux
Framework
Domain Name Server Protocol
Wi-Fi
VTP
VPN
V7
Ubuntu
UML/OMT
Thermocouples
Sun Solaris
Struts Web Application Framework
Spring Framework
SQL
SAMBA
RipV 1/V2
PPP
PAT
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle 10G
Oracle
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Network File System
NIS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Linux Red Hat
LDAP
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Java Servlets
Java RMI
Java Enterprise Edition
JDBC
Hibernate
Frame Relay
FTP
Enterprise Java Beans
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
DTP
Cascading

Entreprises

  • OFPPT - Administrateur Systeme

    Casablanca 2016 - 2017 Mission: -Réaliser une architecture réseau client/serveur basé sur une conception de
    schéma logique et physique.
    -Configuration et sécurisation générale des routeurs et des commutateurs
    «Telnet, SSH, DHCP,VTP, DTP, VLAN, InterVLAN, ACL, NAT/PAT, STP,
    Etherchannel, PPP, WIFI, HSRP/VRRP/GLBP, Frame-Relay, RipV1/V2, EIGRP,
    OSPF, IPv6, NTP ».
    -Installer et configurer les services réseaux sous Windows Server2012
    «Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Service impression, Service accès à distance»
    -Installer et configurer les services réseaux sous Fédora «DNS, DHCP, SAMBA,
    NFS, FTP, NIS, LDAP, SSH, TELNET, VPN».
    -Déploiement à distance d’un système d’exploitation.
    -Déploiement logiciel aux stagiaires.
    -Gestion de stockage et gestion de profil pour les stagiaires.
    -Gestion de redirection des dossiers.
    -Gestion d’espace disque pour chacun des stagiaires.
    -Sécurité des ports USB pour les postes stagiaires.
    -Partager des données à distance.
    -Dépannage et la surveillance du réseau intranet.

    Projet: Etude et implantation complète d’une infrastructure Réseau

    Outils: Windows Server 2012 R2
    Linux «Fedora V14»
    Packet Tracer «Version 7»
    TeamViewer

  • Al Warach - Administrateur Systeme Informatique

    2014 - 2015 Mission: -Une Formation de gestion de paiement par l’application SAGE.
    -Une Formation Excel, Word et Access.
    -Moderniser la gestion procédurale de traitement des données de l’entreprise par un système d’information.
    -Dépannage des postes et la surveillance du réseau à distance.
    -Réinstaller les câbles réseaux défectueux.

    Projet: Optimiser la gestion productive interne de l’entreprise

    Outils: TeamViewer

  • HIGHERS COMPUTING - Concepteur Développeur

    2012 - 2013 Mission: -Réaliser une étude de besoin.
    -Réaliser une étude de l'existant.
    -Réaliser une étude conceptuelle pour chacun des modules réception et
    livraison de marchandises.
    -Intégrer la gestion de code à barre.
    -Configurer le paramétrage du logiciel Sage selon le processus de gestion de
    l'entreprise.
    -Déployer l'application dans SQL Server 2008

    Outils: SQL Server « Version 2000 »
    Logiciel Sage entreprise « Version i7 »
    Microsoft Visuel Studio « Version 2008 »
    Technologie ASP.net « Version 3.5 du Framework .net »
    PDA réelle

  • société DGI - Concepteur Developpeur

    2012 - 2012 Projet de fin d’étude sous le thème d'un système d'information de gestion commerciale.

    Mission: -Réaliser une étude de besoin.
    -Réaliser une étude de l’existant.
    -Réaliser une étude de métier.
    -Réaliser une étude conceptuelle pour les modules du système informatique.
    -Reporting pour des mesures de performance de fond.

    Outils: Technologie ASP.net « Version 3.5 du Framework .net »
    MYSQL WampServer « Version 2.5 »

  • Ministère de la jeunesse - Stage

    2011 - 2011 Sujet : Conception et réalisation d'une application intranet pour la gestion de la promotion interne. ;

    Mission : - Etude des besoins et rédaction du cahier des charges.
    - Conception UML de l'application
    - Développement et intégration

    Outils utilisés : MySQL (WampServer) (version 2.5)
    PHP5.
    Html.
    Css.

  • Office National du Chemin de Fer - Stage

    2010 - 2010 Mission: -La mise en œuvre de la Technologie SDH.
    -La Maintenance du réseau de télécommunication.
    -Le contrôle des équipements de transition du signale réseaux.

    Projet : Optimiser le contrôle de la communication télécoms des gars.

    Outils: Soudeuse fibre optique.
    Voltmètre, Ampèremètre.
    MIC, Répéteur, Basse Fréquence, Switch, Routeur.

  • DGI - Concepteur Développeur

    2010 - 2010 Mission: -Réaliser une étude de besoin.
    -Réaliser une étude de l'existant.
    -Réaliser une étude de métier.
    -Réaliser une étude conceptuelle pour les modules du système informatique.
    -Reporting pour des mesures de performance de fond.

    Projet: Réaliser une application de gestion commerciale.
    Outils: Technologie ASP.net « Version 3.5 du Framework .net »
    MYSQL WampServer « Version 2.5 »

  • Société Pétrolière SAMIR - Stage

    2008 - 2008 Mission : - Détection d’une panne d’équipement de production.
    - Entretien d’équipement défectueux.

    Projet : Intervention aux dépannages des équipements du contrôle de production.

    Outils : Un Transmetteur de mesure de Pression / Un Transmetteur de mesure de niveaux.
    Un Capteur à variation de résistance (Thermocouple) / Un Capteur Capacitif.
    Le Manomètre Hydrostatique et métallique.

Formations

  • L’Institut Supérieur VINCI (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2012 L'Institut Supérieur d'Ingénieur en technologie d'information

    Filière: Technologie de l'information

  • Vinci (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2012 Ingénieur en Technologie de l'information

  • Lycée Mansour Dahbi- Sidi (Sidi Kacem)

    Sidi Kacem 2006 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

