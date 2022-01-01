Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Oussama HASSANI
Ajouter
Oussama HASSANI
SUSAH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Java
Entreprises
labo RIADI
- Création d'un moteur bpel décentralisé
2014 - 2014
Tunisie Telecom
- Création logiciel de gestion d'abonné et ligne
2011 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Privée Des Ingénieurs (EPI Sousse) (Sousse)
Sousse
2012 - 2014
ingénieur informatique
Ecole Polytechnique Sousse (Sousse)
Sousse
2011 - 2012
Lycée Othmane Chatti M'Saken (M'Saken)
M'Saken
2008 - 2008
baccalauréat
ISSAT Sousse
Sousse
2008 - 2011
Licence professionnelle
Réseau
Emploi Très Rapide EMPLOITRESRAPIDE. APPSPOT.COM
Farouk BEN SARIA
Miled OTHMEN