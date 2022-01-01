Menu

Oussama KARKER

SIDI DAOUED

En résumé

Polyvalent, sérieux, j'aime ce que je fais

Mes compétences :
Art director
Production

Entreprises

  • AMC - Cadre administratif

    2016 - maintenant

  • l'affiche tunisienne - Responsable de production

    2015 - 2016

  • high display - Responsable de production

    2014 - 2015

  • Present vision - Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Ipsc - Responsable de production

    2008 - 2011

  • FB import-export - Directeur

    2006 - 2008

  • Afaaq - Production manager

    2004 - 2006

  • GSI - Responsable maintenance

    EPINAL 2002 - 2004

Formations

  • ISET Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2000 - 2002 technicien

Réseau