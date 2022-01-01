Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Oussama KARKER
Oussama KARKER
SIDI DAOUED
En résumé
Polyvalent, sérieux, j'aime ce que je fais
Mes compétences :
Art director
Production
Entreprises
AMC
- Cadre administratif
2016 - maintenant
l'affiche tunisienne
- Responsable de production
2015 - 2016
high display
- Responsable de production
2014 - 2015
Present vision
- Manager
2012 - maintenant
Ipsc
- Responsable de production
2008 - 2011
FB import-export
- Directeur
2006 - 2008
Afaaq
- Production manager
2004 - 2006
GSI
- Responsable maintenance
EPINAL
2002 - 2004
Formations
ISET Nabeul (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2000 - 2002
technicien
Réseau
Abdelkarim KARKAR
Christophe PLESSIS
Hafedh BEN RHOUMA
Louhichi ANIS
Mediouni KHAOULA
Mohamed SELMI
Semah KANZARI
Thouraya BEJI
Tmim BEN SABBEH
Yosra SGHAIER