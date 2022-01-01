Menu

Oussama KHALFALLAH

En résumé

En recherche d'opportunités en entreprise pour effectuer une troisième année en alternance dans le cadre de l'intitulé de mon Bachelor visé, en France ou à l'étranger.

Looking for opportunities for a third year alternating courses in a company, in line with the title of my formation, in France or abroad (through professional contract)


Mes compétences :
Web 2.0
Réseaux sociaux
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • VIKALEX Technologies - Stage Direction Marketing

    2015 - maintenant Requalification et développement de la stratégie Marketing
    Étude Clusters, Projets de regroupement
    Benchmarking
    Fiches Produits et Plaquette Entreprise
    E-Communication, Community Management
    Prospection et CRM

  • Le Batistou - Projet d'exportation

    2015 - 2015 Vainqueur du concours national IBC pour le projet d'exportation de la société "Le Batistou" vers le marché japonais :

    Analyse complète du marché (Diagnostic) et établissement d'un plan stratégique d'exportation : Stratégie d'entrée sur le marché, Mix Marketing (4P), Budget Prévisionnel

  • MORGAN INTERIM - Agent de Maintenance

    DRAGUIGNAN 2014 - 2014 Missions de maintenance pour une entreprise locale en sous-effectif temporaire

  • Agence Nile - Stage Marketing Opérationnel

    PARIS 5 2014 - 2014 - Community & Network Management
    - Prospection, Qualification Clients (CRM)
    - Veille stratégique et reportings
    - Benchmarking
    - Campagnes de communication ciblées

  • Pizza Marcel Valence - Livreur

    2013 - 2013 Livraison à domicile ;
    - Organisation et traitement des commandes

  • IESA Group - Stage

    VIENNE 2009 - 2009 - Recensement et Analyse des différents postes décisionnels et techniques du groupe.
    - Rapport sur la structure d'organisation interne

Formations

Réseau