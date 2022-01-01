Oussama KHALFALLAH

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Valence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
En recherche d'opportunités en entreprise pour effectuer une troisième année en alternance dans le cadre de l'intitulé de mon Bachelor visé, en France ou à l'étranger.
Looking for opportunities for a third year alternating courses in a company, in line with the title of my formation, in France or abroad (through professional contract)
Mes compétences :
Web 2.0
Réseaux sociaux
Microsoft Office