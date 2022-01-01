Menu

Oussama MAHDAN

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PL/SQL
Java
E-commerce
proc
Leadership
Shell
Grande distribution
JavaScript
ERP
c/c++

Entreprises

  • Harman - Team leader and Senior functiona

    2012 - maintenant • Team leader and Senior functional and technical Analyst on the solution GOLD Central (ERP):
    > Managing a maintenance team dedicated to corrections and impact on clients branches.
    > Prepare daily workloads for staff and coordinate daily assignment of work.
    > Motivate the team to reach the target KPIs.
    > Mentoring and training of junior staff.
    > Monitoring and reporting on performance standards and targets.
    > Organise quarterly meetings with team members, focusing on targets and accomplishments.
    > Proposed solution to meet the needs and demands of customers for RFE (Request for evolution) with delivery of costings and managing the implementation of the solution.
    > Analyst at the World Team Maintenance Software for Symphony EYC.
    > Analysis and Problem Solving for customers.
    > Developments patches on a standard branch, corrections repercussions tests.
    > Since (2014): Participation in the implementation of new Modules G.O.L.D on Mobile and new RFE (Request for evolution).

    Technical environment: Unix AIX, PL / SQL, Oracle, Proc / C / C ++, Java / j2ee / Javascript, Shell Scripting.
    Functional environment: for Retail, warehousing logistics.

Formations

Réseau