Oussama SALIHI

Je suis ingénieur de formation en réseaux et télécommunications, j'ai un master spécialisé en management de projets et programmes, ainsi que plusieurs autres certifications.



Me acquis techniques et mes qualités managériales:



Réseaux :

Développement (C++, Java, J2EE, J2ME), Réseaux TCP/IP, Haut débit, création VLANs, configuration routeurs CISCO, sécurité, protocoles (HSRP, STP, ARP….), Déploiement de l’IPv6, formation pour CCNA



Télécommunications :

Planification, Administration et densification des réseaux Mobiles (2G, 3G, LTE), Réseaux de téléphonie commutée public, Ingénierie de commutation, Energie des systèmes de télécommunication et communications optiques, Communications audio et vidéo (JPEG MPEG DVB), Transmission satellitaire…



Management de Projet :

Management (risques, achats, valeur, contrats, équipe, portfolio…), Business Intelligence et Décisionnel (Data Mining, Data WireHouse, ETL…), PMBOK (PMI USA), Prince 2 (UK), Six Sigma, Marketing, Audit, ERP, MS-Project, PSN8…



Certification et Formations professionnels :



2011: PMBOK - Project Management Awareness - PMI (Project Management Institute –USA)

Février 2012 : Formation sur les aspects techniques et commerciaux de la gamme CAE (Système de

câblage, télédistribution analogique et IP, sonorisation) – CAE Group – Paris (France)

Juin 2012 : Formation technique sur système de gestion parking – PARKER Group – Nice (France)

Janvier 2013 : Formation système de détection perimètrique – SENSTAR STELAR – Markdorf (Allemagne)



Maitrise Technique :

Réseau : CISCO – HP – JUNIPER

Videosruveillance IP: MaxPro HONEYWELL – General Electric – SMS4 INDIGOVISION – ACTI – VDG/DIVA

Videosurveillance ANALOGIQUE: HONEYWELL – GANZ – HI-SHARP – General Electric

Anti- Intrusion: Galaxy HONEYWELL – Network X et ATS GENERAL ELECTRIC – ADEMCO

Controle d’accès : Pro-Watch et Win Pak HONEYWELL – WinCon+ FERMAX – CDVI

Anti-Incendie : Gamewell HONEYWELL – Kilsen General Electric – DEF

Detection Périmétrique : SENSTAR – NIKIRET

Acces Physique : BFT – Automatic System – D-TEC

Gestion de Parking : Mabyc PARKARE Group

Télédistribution : ORIO - AXITRONIC

Sonorisation : BOSH – AXCEB – BOSE





Mes compétences :

Cisco

Télécommunications

Télécoms