Oussama SALIHI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Je suis ingénieur de formation en réseaux et télécommunications, j'ai un master spécialisé en management de projets et programmes, ainsi que plusieurs autres certifications.

Me acquis techniques et mes qualités managériales:

Réseaux :
Développement (C++, Java, J2EE, J2ME), Réseaux TCP/IP, Haut débit, création VLANs, configuration routeurs CISCO, sécurité, protocoles (HSRP, STP, ARP….), Déploiement de l’IPv6, formation pour CCNA

Télécommunications :
Planification, Administration et densification des réseaux Mobiles (2G, 3G, LTE), Réseaux de téléphonie commutée public, Ingénierie de commutation, Energie des systèmes de télécommunication et communications optiques, Communications audio et vidéo (JPEG MPEG DVB), Transmission satellitaire…

Management de Projet :
Management (risques, achats, valeur, contrats, équipe, portfolio…), Business Intelligence et Décisionnel (Data Mining, Data WireHouse, ETL…), PMBOK (PMI USA), Prince 2 (UK), Six Sigma, Marketing, Audit, ERP, MS-Project, PSN8…

Certification et Formations professionnels :

2011: PMBOK - Project Management Awareness - PMI (Project Management Institute –USA)
Février 2012 : Formation sur les aspects techniques et commerciaux de la gamme CAE (Système de
câblage, télédistribution analogique et IP, sonorisation) – CAE Group – Paris (France)
Juin 2012 : Formation technique sur système de gestion parking – PARKER Group – Nice (France)
Janvier 2013 : Formation système de détection perimètrique – SENSTAR STELAR – Markdorf (Allemagne)

Maitrise Technique :
Réseau : CISCO – HP – JUNIPER
Videosruveillance IP: MaxPro HONEYWELL – General Electric – SMS4 INDIGOVISION – ACTI – VDG/DIVA
Videosurveillance ANALOGIQUE: HONEYWELL – GANZ – HI-SHARP – General Electric
Anti- Intrusion: Galaxy HONEYWELL – Network X et ATS GENERAL ELECTRIC – ADEMCO
Controle d’accès : Pro-Watch et Win Pak HONEYWELL – WinCon+ FERMAX – CDVI
Anti-Incendie : Gamewell HONEYWELL – Kilsen General Electric – DEF
Detection Périmétrique : SENSTAR – NIKIRET
Acces Physique : BFT – Automatic System – D-TEC
Gestion de Parking : Mabyc PARKARE Group
Télédistribution : ORIO - AXITRONIC
Sonorisation : BOSH – AXCEB – BOSE


Mes compétences :
Cisco
Télécommunications
Télécoms

Entreprises

  • EMSI - Ingénieur Réseaux Télécommunication

    maintenant

  • MAGHREBLINK - General Manager MAGHREBLINK

    Casablanca 2013 - maintenant

  • ITHACA Maroc - TKH GROUP - Responsable Département Technique

    2012 - 2013 Responsable département technique à ITHACA Maroc – TKH Group (Hollande), mes missions sont multiples et très variées:
    - Service Après Vente : Systèmes de câblage (cuivre & fibre), Vidéosurveillance (Analogique & IP), Contrôle d’accès (piétons & véhicules), Anti-intrusion, Détection Incendie, Télédistribution (Analogique & IP), sonorisation, Gestion parking, Interphonie-Vidéophonie, Gestion Technique Bâtiment…
    - Gérer et Manager équipe technique (7 techniciens)
    - Management de projets de sécurité (Démarrage – suivis – mise en service)
    - Animation séminaires et formations internes (techniciens) et externes (Clients finaux et intégrateurs)
    - Prescription auprès des bureaux d’études & Prospection grands comptes
    - Consulting

  • ITHACA Maroc, TKH Group - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial

    2011 - 2012

  • CBI - Switching & Routing

    Casablanca 2010 - 2011

  • ONDA - Département Organisation et Système d'Information, équipe Télécom

    2009 - 2009

  • ACTICALL - Chargé de clientèle

    Paris 2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Lille Nice Sophia Antipolis Paris 2010 - 2011 Management de projets et programmes

  • Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences D'Ingenieur (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2006 - 2011 Réseaux et Télécommunications

  • Lycee Mohamed V (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2003 - 2006 Science Mathématiques A

