Oussema ALOULOU

I am an Mechatronic's engineer. I’m 29 years old, and currently i live in Sfax, Tunisia, where I was born and grew up. I have attended the Higher Institute of sciences and Technology of Tunisia for three years, followed by another three years at Graduate School of Engineering and Computer Science, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering.

Through my experience, I developed a small-scale project: Automatic number plate recognition, and also mini-projects in End of Study when the design and construction of LEDs (8*8) driven by a microcontroller, and the design and manufacture of control board dimmer.

From an important project point of view, I worked in company Dick (AlMazara) from 'Poulina' when I study, design and implementation of system for weighing boxes of chicken. My internships (2 months total) enabled me to develop an Industrial progress and Service Maintenance for the aircrafts.



Mes compétences :

LabVIEW

VHDL

Solidworks

Simulink

Service Maintenance

Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)

Part design

PC Hardware

ModelSim

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

DSP

CATIA

C++

C Programming Language

Assembly Design

Assembler

Microcontrollers

Robotics

Civil Rights Law

signal processing

Tools quality management

Rotating Equipment

Microsoft Office

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Design

Matlab

MSC Adams

Kanban

Injection Moulds

ISO 900X Standard

Fishbone Diagrams

Failure mode and effects analysis

FMEA

Electrical Design

Develop the Capacity

Aeroplanes

ACADEMIC TRAINING