Oussema ALOULOU

I am an Mechatronic's engineer. I’m 29 years old, and currently i live in Sfax, Tunisia, where I was born and grew up. I have attended the Higher Institute of sciences and Technology of Tunisia for three years, followed by another three years at Graduate School of Engineering and Computer Science, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering.
Through my experience, I developed a small-scale project: Automatic number plate recognition, and also mini-projects in End of Study when the design and construction of LEDs (8*8) driven by a microcontroller, and the design and manufacture of control board dimmer.
From an important project point of view, I worked in company Dick (AlMazara) from 'Poulina' when I study, design and implementation of system for weighing boxes of chicken. My internships (2 months total) enabled me to develop an Industrial progress and Service Maintenance for the aircrafts.

LabVIEW
VHDL
Solidworks
Simulink
Service Maintenance
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
Part design
PC Hardware
ModelSim
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
DSP
CATIA
C++
C Programming Language
Assembly Design
Assembler
Microcontrollers
Robotics
Civil Rights Law
signal processing
Tools quality management
Rotating Equipment
Microsoft Office
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Design
Matlab
MSC Adams
Kanban
Injection Moulds
ISO 900X Standard
Fishbone Diagrams
Failure mode and effects analysis
FMEA
Electrical Design
Develop the Capacity
Aeroplanes
  • Technique inspection et contrôle (T I C) - Coordinateur QHSE

    2016 - 2016

  • Technique inspection et contrôle (T I C) - Inspecteur COS (Contrôle Officiel de Sécurité)

    2015 - maintenant

  • DICK (EL MAZRAA) Fondok Jédid Nabeul - Tunisia - End of Studies Project

    2014 - 2014 Study, design and implementation of chicken boxes weighing system

  • EPI : Company of industrial progress (Entreprise de Progès industriel) - Engineering internship

    2013 - 2013 Design and manufacture of injection molds and plastic injection parts

  • Tunisair Technics,Tunis (Service Maintenance) - Business internship

    2012 - 2012 Learned and practiced service maintenance of airplanes (structure, plastics, motor, DRM, Hangar aircraft, DRA, CDN, calibration..) security management according to international ICAO regulations.

  • HTL (High Tec Learning) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2015 Internal Quality Auditor ISO 9001: 2008 & ISO 19001: 2011

    Training Internal Quality Auditor ISO 9001: 2008 & ISO 19001: 2011
    Training Requirement Management System of the quality ISO 9001: 2008

  • Esstt (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2013 Training in Arduino programming

    Training in Arduino programming

  • ESTI (Graduate School Of Engineering And Computer Science) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2015 National Diploma (Master’s degree) in Mechatronics Engineering

    National Diploma (Master's degree) in Mechatronics Engineering

  • ESSTT (Higher Institute Of Sciences And Technologies Of Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2011 License Degree: Electronics Electrical Engineering and Automation

    License Degree: Electronics Electrical Engineering and Automation

