Oussema SALHI

A talented, driven and flexible graphic designer with a proven record

of delivering creative and innovative design solutions.

A proven ability of developing projects from inception through

production to final delivery, ensuring that all work is effective,

appropriate and delivered within agreed timescales.

Able to work as part of a team with printers, copywriters,

photographers, other designers, account executives, web developers

and marketing specialists.

Now looking for a suitable graphic designer position with an ambitious

and high profile company



Mes compétences :

PHP5

Javascript

Ressource humaines

CSS3

Design

Scrum Methodology

Graphisme

HTML 5

Photoshop, Illustrateur, Dreamweaver, InDesign, Po

SEO

AngularJS

Marketing

Social media