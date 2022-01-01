Oussema SALHI

A talented, driven and flexible graphic designer with a proven record
of delivering creative and innovative design solutions.
A proven ability of developing projects from inception through
production to final delivery, ensuring that all work is effective,
appropriate and delivered within agreed timescales.
Able to work as part of a team with printers, copywriters,
photographers, other designers, account executives, web developers
and marketing specialists.
Now looking for a suitable graphic designer position with an ambitious
and high profile company
Mes compétences :
PHP5
Javascript
Ressource humaines
CSS3
Design
Scrum Methodology
Graphisme
HTML 5
Photoshop, Illustrateur, Dreamweaver, InDesign, Po
SEO
AngularJS
Marketing
Social media