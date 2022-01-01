Menu

Oussema SALHI

TUNIS

En résumé

A talented, driven and flexible graphic designer with a proven record
of delivering creative and innovative design solutions.
A proven ability of developing projects from inception through
production to final delivery, ensuring that all work is effective,
appropriate and delivered within agreed timescales.
Able to work as part of a team with printers, copywriters,
photographers, other designers, account executives, web developers
and marketing specialists.
Now looking for a suitable graphic designer position with an ambitious
and high profile company

Mes compétences :
PHP5
Javascript
Ressource humaines
CSS3
Design
Scrum Methodology
Graphisme
HTML 5
Photoshop, Illustrateur, Dreamweaver, InDesign, Po
SEO
AngularJS
Marketing
Social media

Entreprises

  • EPAC Technologies - Graphic Designer

    2015 - maintenant Responsible for art direction and graphic design, seeing all projects
    through from concept, design, production, completion and delivery.
    • Work closely and collaboratively with the Marketing team on all
    creative projects.
    • Demonstrate knowledge of website design and making sure they are
    optimized for user experience and conversion by ensuring that their
    information architecture is carefully considered
    • keep up to date with the latest web design technologies and
    techniques in order to discuss them for inclusion within our website
    creations

  • Power Group - Graphic Designer & Web Master

    LYON 2011 - 2015 Designing webpage layout;
    • Meeting clients to identify their needs and liaising regularly with them;
    • Registering web domain names and organizing the hosting of the
    website;
    • Maintenance and updating of social networks and websites;
    • Web Mastering;
    • Editing content and re-designing web pages;
    • Testing the website to ensure it is working;
    • Training client's staff;
    • SEO website;
    • Advise clients on strategies to reach a particular audience;
    • Thinking creatively to produce new ideas and concepts;
    • Creating postures, flyers, business cards, brochures ,Graphic Charter …;
    • Designing logos with enthusiastic touch;
    • Preparing exhibition stands including decoration graphics charts
    • In charge of mailing templates;
    • Preparing marketing elements like power point presentations and
    commercial videos …

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Arts Multimédias (ISAMM) (Mannouba)

    Mannouba 2007 - 2011 Licence fondamentale en Informatique et Multimédia

    Bachelor degree in Computer Science
    Discipline: IT and Multimedia

