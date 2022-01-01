Ousseni PARKOUDA

After having spent six months in the Risk Department of IXIS Corporate and investment bank, I joined Natixis Asset Management in 2007 to manage and structure synthetic CDOs and CPPIs. Further to the 2008 financial crisis , I have developed new expertises and become credit cash and convertible portfolio manager.



Mes compétences :

Analyse crédit

Gestion de portefeuille

Ingénierie

Ingénierie financière

Crédit

Convertibles