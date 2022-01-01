Ousseni PARKOUDA

Menu

After having spent six months in the Risk Department of IXIS Corporate and investment bank, I joined Natixis Asset Management in 2007 to manage and structure synthetic CDOs and CPPIs. Further to the 2008 financial crisis , I have developed new expertises and become credit cash and convertible portfolio manager.

Mes compétences :
Analyse crédit
Gestion de portefeuille
Ingénierie
Ingénierie financière
Crédit
Convertibles

Entreprises

  • Groupe Caisse d'Epargne - Analyste financier junior

    maintenant Direction Marché des Entreprises
    Analyse financière
    Optimisation fiscale
    Monitoring risk crédit
    Optimisation d’un modèle de cash flow pour des opérations de LBO et de fusion acquisition

  • IXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT - Stagiaire Assurance et CDO

    2006 - 2006 Gestion Assurance et CDO – Access, Excel (VBA), Bloomberg, Mark-It, Fininfo, Reuters
    Mise en relation avec des investisseurs institutionnels, des gérants de portefeuilles, risk managers et des analystes crédit.
    Analyse et valorisation de produits structurés, CDO et ABS.
    Responsable du suivi de la conduite du programme de couverture 2006 (Caps, Floor) des portefeuilles sous gestion.
    Construction d’outils de pilotage d’investissement

  • Natixis Asset Management - Gérant de portefeuille Crédit et Convertible

    Paris Cedex 13 2006 - maintenant

