Outman KSIM

A student engineer with a passion for business intelligence, One of the most important reasons why you need to invest in an effective business intelligence system is because such a system can help you to make decision, improve efficiency within your organization and, as a result, increase productivity. You can use business intelligence to share information across different departments in your organization. This will enable you to save time on reporting processes and analytics. This ease in information sharing is likely to reduce duplication of roles/duties within the organization and improve the accuracy and usefulness of the data generated by different departments. Furthermore, information sharing also saves time and improves productivity.



Mes compétences :

Qt4

Business Intelligence

Python

Data mining

MySQL

R

Microsoft SQL Server

C

C++

Visual Basic for Applications

Java

Manufacturing

Lean Six Sigma