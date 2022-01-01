Outman KSIM

Menu

En résumé

A student engineer with a passion for business intelligence, One of the most important reasons why you need to invest in an effective business intelligence system is because such a system can help you to make decision, improve efficiency within your organization and, as a result, increase productivity. You can use business intelligence to share information across different departments in your organization. This will enable you to save time on reporting processes and analytics. This ease in information sharing is likely to reduce duplication of roles/duties within the organization and improve the accuracy and usefulness of the data generated by different departments. Furthermore, information sharing also saves time and improves productivity.

Mes compétences :
Qt4
Business Intelligence
Python
Data mining
MySQL
R
Microsoft SQL Server
C
C++
Visual Basic for Applications
Java
Manufacturing
Lean Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions - Junior Tableau, Cognos and DataStage Consultant

    Paris 2017 - maintenant The implementation of BI solution at BioMerieux to ameliorate tickets management in Service Now, using Tableau software, and DataStage :
    - Functional redaction of customer requirement
    - Project management, using Scrum agile method
    - Automation of OPX (an operational tool of manager’s services for monitoring their activities) thanks to DataStage
    - Conception and multidimensional modeling of data Data warehouse
    - Extraction of raw data from Service Now, using SQL queries
    - Feeds the Data warehouse thanks to DataStage (ETL)
    - Report generation using Tableau Software (Reporting)
    - Using Data Mining to predict Breached tickets, and how many tickets we will have next Month
    - Publish the report on the manager’s smartphone in order to monitor their activities

  • Bombardier Transportation - Improve client service (SNCF) by implementing a strategy of predictive maintenance

    Crespin 2016 - 2017 -Develop VBA programme for delete aberrant data
    -Use data mining method to extract pertinent variable which help to predict some failure
    -Validate key performance indicators
    -Implementing a BI solution, to warn maintenance managers in the case of a prospective failure

  • health Minister - Develop BI solution for emergency services of Hassan II hospital

    2016 - 2016 - Analyze and design technically of the mappings alimentation (ETL process). (SSIS)
    - Conception and multidimensional modeling of data (Datawarehouse, Datamarts, OLAP). (SSAS)
    - rendering the results (reporting with a dashboard). (SSRS)

  • LAMIH - -Geolocalisation in the interior of a digital model of building

    2015 - 2016 - Develop a python programme which allows to locate different building components in different referencial (Local and terrestrial)
    -Analyze IFC files (which describe a building)
    -represent the prototype in 3D and locate any building on Google Map

  • Plastima - Reducing formulation costs

    Casablanca 2015 - 2015 - Extract the variables (additives) pertinent which have an influence on the product quality
    -Study the relationship between additives (using multiple regression and PCA)
    -validate the result (2% reduction of formulation costs)

  • Leoni - Internship observation

    2014 - 2014 -Master automotive wires manufacturing process
    -Participation in internal audit

Formations

  • ENSIAME

    Valenciennes 2015 - 2017 ingenieur

  • ENSIAME (Valencienne)

    Valencienne 2015 - 2017

