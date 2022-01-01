Oxana KOLGANKO

VTB Bank (France)
- Financial Controlling and Business Planning
2012 - maintenant• Production of daily, monthly, quarterly and annual MIS reports based on IFRS for the Group Management.
• Issuance of Segment Reports (Corporate Investment Banking / Retail / Treasury).
• Cost controlling, production of quarterly and annual Cost Allocation report.
• Production and development Business Plan / Budget / Forecast.
• Ensuring quality control over financial reporting.
PARIS2011 - 2012• Assistance Senior Bankers in structured pre-export & inventory financing for the soft commodities producers / traders located in Russia/ CIS.
• Preparation Credit applications and annual reviews of counterparties including financial statements analysis (P&L, BS, and CF), a review of the client’s strategy, its business risk, assessing transaction risk, industry dynamics, competitive environment.
• Market researches / studies on various soft commodities.
• Support of deals (compliance, reports, monitoring).
2004 - 2005• Managing portfolio of existing and acquiring corporate clients.
• Preparation a relationship plan for each client or prospective client in conjunction with strategic business development program. Identification business opportunities by learning prospect's business, company or industry and their needs.
• Promotion/sales all Bank products and services.
• Undertaking commercial negotiations.
• Resolving all client needs and any internal issues. Interfacing with other Bank units.
• Managing new business pitches.
• Contributing to the development of new products and services, based on customer feedback.
• Monitoring and analysis of relationship plan results. Determination client profitability. Making recommendations regarding accounts to be further developed or eliminated.
OMSKPROMSTROIBANK
- Senior Analyst in Development corporate business department
2002 - 2006• Market analysis, strategic analysis, financial analysis, sector-based analysis, SWOT-analysis, competitive intelligence, marketing research, sector and market studies, market segmentation.
• Developing, implementing and control Marketing plans and projects.
• Elaboration Prospecting and Development Loyalty Program.
• Monitoring, review and reporting on all marketing activity and results.
• Assistance, coordination and controls the commercial teams.
OMSKPROMSTROIBANK
- Analyst in Marketing and Banking services department