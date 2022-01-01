Menu

Oxana KOLGANKO

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Experienced Financial Analyst and Controller

Entreprises

  • VTB Bank (France) - Financial Controlling and Business Planning

    2012 - maintenant • Production of daily, monthly, quarterly and annual MIS reports based on IFRS for the Group Management.
    • Issuance of Segment Reports (Corporate Investment Banking / Retail / Treasury).
    • Cost controlling, production of quarterly and annual Cost Allocation report.
    • Production and development Business Plan / Budget / Forecast.
    • Ensuring quality control over financial reporting.

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) - Assistant Front-Officer Structured Commodity Finance

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 • Assistance Senior Bankers in structured pre-export & inventory financing for the soft commodities producers / traders located in Russia/ CIS.
    • Preparation Credit applications and annual reviews of counterparties including financial statements analysis (P&L, BS, and CF), a review of the client’s strategy, its business risk, assessing transaction risk, industry dynamics, competitive environment.
    • Market researches / studies on various soft commodities.
    • Support of deals (compliance, reports, monitoring).

  • OMSKPROMSTROIBANK - Corporate client relationship manager

    2004 - 2005 • Managing portfolio of existing and acquiring corporate clients.
    • Preparation a relationship plan for each client or prospective client in conjunction with strategic business development program. Identification business opportunities by learning prospect's business, company or industry and their needs.
    • Promotion/sales all Bank products and services.
    • Undertaking commercial negotiations.
    • Resolving all client needs and any internal issues. Interfacing with other Bank units.
    • Managing new business pitches.
    • Contributing to the development of new products and services, based on customer feedback.
    • Monitoring and analysis of relationship plan results. Determination client profitability. Making recommendations regarding accounts to be further developed or eliminated.

  • OMSKPROMSTROIBANK - Senior Analyst in Development corporate business department

    2002 - 2006 • Market analysis, strategic analysis, financial analysis, sector-based analysis, SWOT-analysis, competitive intelligence, marketing research, sector and market studies, market segmentation.
    • Developing, implementing and control Marketing plans and projects.
    • Elaboration Prospecting and Development Loyalty Program.
    • Monitoring, review and reporting on all marketing activity and results.
    • Assistance, coordination and controls the commercial teams.

  • OMSKPROMSTROIBANK - Analyst in Marketing and Banking services department

    1996 - 2002

Formations

Réseau