Ozan PEKER
Ozan PEKER
IZMIR
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nous voulons acheter des crevette de mere .contactez moi ,ocpeker@hotmail.com
- Respesentant acheteur crevette
2014 - maintenant
Dorce Prefabric Construction
- Financing and Purchasing Executive
2012 - 2014
Pilenpak Packaging Company
- Sale Executive
2011 - 2012
Formations
UQAM ESG( Ecoles Des Sciences De La Gestion) (Montréal)
Montréal
2009 - 2011
UQAM ESG( Ecoles Des Sciences De La Gestion) (Montréal)
Montréal
2005 - 2008
Réseau
Armaël RIGUIDEL
Joan BOMA
Klenakan Eric TRAORE
Samba BADIANE
Tawfik FEHRI
Vincent ZURITA