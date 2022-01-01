Menu

Pablo BRIASCO

Sophia Antipolis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef d'équipe
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Amadeus IT Group - Unit Manager

    Sophia Antipolis 2011 - maintenant Team leader of product definition analysts in charge of middle-ware products offering:
    - customized document formatting (HTML, PDF, XML...)
    - multichannel deliveries (email, sms, fax and so on)
    - javascript open source framework for enterprise web applications
    - usability services

  • Thales - Functional Analyst – Project Coordination

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2011 • Responsible for a product called “Itinerary” which summarizes the entire customer reservation (Flights, Hotels, Rails and so on).
    • Airlines and travel agencies wide world deployment (ACO, TMC and Airline negotiation)
    • Definition and maintenance of the XML data model.
    • Creation of the template defining the “Itinerary” document using formatting tools such as Crystal Clear and Freemarker
    • Regression scripts

    FLAGSHIP PROJECTS:

    Bespoke
    • Southwest Airlines: Branded HTML document using Freemarker engine and gap analysis (connection flight at booking and schedule level, extra seats…).
    • TOPAS: Definition of the XML data to be sent to the customer (XSL filters) and PNR gaps such as Korean names and remarks, reservation numbers, etc.
    • SAS - Scandinavian Airlines: Customized document multi-channel: HTML & PDF for email and text for PS printing, SMS and the display on the agent’s screen.
    • Singapore Airlines: PDF Itinerary document by email.

    Product evolutions
    • Extended Travel Record content (offers, extended segments).
    • New interface with fare quote (mini-rules).

    Carlson Wagon-lit – « Itinerary »
    Objective: Sell a customized version of the “Itinerary” document Constraints: Establish functional & operational needs, development and deployment to be done in a 6 month time frame.
    • Participation in multiple workshops analyzing the customer needs.
    • Management and training of two product definitions.
    • Coordination and synchronization between all involved teams to ensure target delivery dates and the “end to end tests” validation.

    TPF Decommissioning
    • Coordination for both Airline and Distribution business
    • Negotiation with important ACOs and airline migration planning.

  • Astellia - Ingénieur chargé de tests

    Vern sur Seiche 2006 - 2008

