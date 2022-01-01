Pablo BRIASCO

Courbevoie2009 - 2011• Responsible for a product called “Itinerary” which summarizes the entire customer reservation (Flights, Hotels, Rails and so on).
• Airlines and travel agencies wide world deployment (ACO, TMC and Airline negotiation)
• Definition and maintenance of the XML data model.
• Creation of the template defining the “Itinerary” document using formatting tools such as Crystal Clear and Freemarker
• Regression scripts
FLAGSHIP PROJECTS:
Bespoke
• Southwest Airlines: Branded HTML document using Freemarker engine and gap analysis (connection flight at booking and schedule level, extra seats…).
• TOPAS: Definition of the XML data to be sent to the customer (XSL filters) and PNR gaps such as Korean names and remarks, reservation numbers, etc.
• SAS - Scandinavian Airlines: Customized document multi-channel: HTML & PDF for email and text for PS printing, SMS and the display on the agent’s screen.
• Singapore Airlines: PDF Itinerary document by email.
Product evolutions
• Extended Travel Record content (offers, extended segments).
• New interface with fare quote (mini-rules).
Carlson Wagon-lit – « Itinerary »
Objective: Sell a customized version of the “Itinerary” document Constraints: Establish functional & operational needs, development and deployment to be done in a 6 month time frame.
• Participation in multiple workshops analyzing the customer needs.
• Management and training of two product definitions.
• Coordination and synchronization between all involved teams to ensure target delivery dates and the “end to end tests” validation.
TPF Decommissioning
• Coordination for both Airline and Distribution business
• Negotiation with important ACOs and airline migration planning.