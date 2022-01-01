Menu

Papa Djibril SOW

Dakar

En résumé

Wireless network deployment engineer

Mes compétences :
GSM

Entreprises

  • Telattic Solutions - Managing Director

    Dakar 2014 - maintenant Telattic provides services to mobile operators on hardware and software for telecommunication products.

  • Huawei Technologies - GSM/UMTS Technical Support Engineer

    Boulogne Billancourt 2007 - 2014 Company presentation:
    Huawei is a leading telecom solutions provider. The company is now the world's
    second-largest equipment provider behind Ericsson. Revenue for 2010 reached $28
    billion, a year-on-year increase of 24 percent. Through continuous customer-centric
    innovation, we have established end-to-end advantages in Telecom Networks, Global
    Services and Devices. With comprehensive strengths in wire line, wireless and IP
    technologies, Huawei has gained a leading position in the All-IP convergence age. Our
    products and solutions have been deployed in over 140 countries and have served 45 of
    the world's top 50 telecom operators, as well as one third of the world's population.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Multinationale Des Télécommunications ESMT (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2010 Télécom et Informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :