Pascal AURAY
Pascal AURAY
Commercial Sud
Coexpan Formplast
Commercial Sud
BIZIAT
Coexpan Formplast
- Commercial Sud
Commercial |
2012 - 2020
Corderie Vincent
- Commercial Nord
2010 - 2011
Bellevret
- Responsable des ventes
2008 - 2010
ONO Packaging
- Commercial Sud
2006 - 2008
Ballantine's Mumm Distribution
- Responsable de secteur
1992 - 2005
Développer les ventes de marques de spiritueux internationales et de Champagnes auprès de la GMS
Anthony BARIL
Aziza GUERIDA
Christophe CHARLEMAGNE
Fabrice LORRAIN
Fara Jemima RASOAMANARIVO
Florence MARTIN
Géraldine POULIQUEN
Isabelle MERONI
Marion TELLIER
Philippe PLATEL