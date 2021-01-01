Pascal DE BELDER

Find me also with more content on https://www.linkedin.com/in/pdebelder
High-performance Contract Management is more than ever the catalyst of any successful business in the post-pandemic paradigm, worth up to 10% bottom line. Developing continuous collaboration between buyer and supplier while incorporating legal and financial is especially crucial. This challenge motivates my passion to deploy with ingenuity my combined skills of Contract management + Operations + Engineering acquired over 34 years to support local or global best-in-class processes around Contract management & governance
From HW+SW design to operations, sales, paralegal, policy, compliance, governance, finance + related business process in mission critical/military grade, at national, regional and international corporate level. From handling of strategic/complex/global commercial Contracts up to EUR 200m, leadership of reports to single expert contributor, transverse key player. An entire career dedicated to orchestrating Contract Mgt around Industrial Operations+Equipment+Services
25y of digital remote collaborative negotiation/organization/management. Digitization enabler, adaptive, risk aware, opportunity focused, fast learner, open-minded with intellectual curiosity committed to continuous personal development and diversity power believer enabling others. Pragmatic result oriented with a passion for imagination+disruptive technologies+new paradigms in international, cross-functional and multicultural setup, a strong drive to think creatively
36y Industrial acumen
25y Worldwide remote distributed complex management
19y Telco equipment services solutions since 2G
18y SFR telco national network
10y Orange R & D innovation networks
8y Major alternative French mobile & fixed national telco
5y France Telecom International NOC
5y French Military Gendarmerie Nationale network NOC
4y Global CFO services P2P R2R FP&A O2C COLL PFC SOX
1y Cogema (Areva) nuclear site la Hague Network NOC
Specialties: Corporate Governance policy & compliance, Commercial Contract Management (CCM/PCM/buy/sell/e2e/TSA), Change mgt, Collaborative negotiation, Conflict resolution, Crisis mgt, Claims & Risk manager, TOM & Process Improvement, Data analytics, BPO, TSA, SRM, Business Continuity Plan, CLM solutions, Military, Data security, Operations, SOX, high Ethical practices , NSA, CALEA, Legal Intercept, R226.3, EU legal, Knowledge mgt, HW/SW/Services, Major accounts, English/French language contracts, Telco/Networks & Systems Engineering, International steering, Europe, USA (lawful permanent resident eligible)
Alta alatis patent
Mes compétences :
Global contract management
Operations Management
Customer Relationship
Information and communications technology
Télécommunications
Défense
Business Process Management
Networks & Systems Engineering
Efficiency
Développement informatique
Relations internationales
sales support
process management
operational management
contractual negotiation
SW design and development
Business Process Outsourcing
Contract Lifecycle Management
Gestion de contrats
Business Process Management