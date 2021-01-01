Menu

Pascal DE BELDER

remote

En résumé

Find me also with more content on https://www.linkedin.com/in/pdebelder

High-performance Contract Management is more than ever the catalyst of any successful business in the post-pandemic paradigm, worth up to 10% bottom line. Developing continuous collaboration between buyer and supplier while incorporating legal and financial is especially crucial. This challenge motivates my passion to deploy with ingenuity my combined skills of Contract management + Operations + Engineering acquired over 34 years to support local or global best-in-class processes around Contract management & governance

From HW+SW design to operations, sales, paralegal, policy, compliance, governance, finance + related business process in mission critical/military grade, at national, regional and international corporate level. From handling of strategic/complex/global commercial Contracts up to EUR 200m, leadership of reports to single expert contributor, transverse key player. An entire career dedicated to orchestrating Contract Mgt around Industrial Operations+Equipment+Services

25y of digital remote collaborative negotiation/organization/management. Digitization enabler, adaptive, risk aware, opportunity focused, fast learner, open-minded with intellectual curiosity committed to continuous personal development and diversity power believer enabling others. Pragmatic result oriented with a passion for imagination+disruptive technologies+new paradigms in international, cross-functional and multicultural setup, a strong drive to think creatively

36y Industrial acumen
25y Worldwide remote distributed complex management
19y Telco equipment services solutions since 2G
18y SFR telco national network
10y Orange R & D innovation networks
8y Major alternative French mobile & fixed national telco
5y France Telecom International NOC
5y French Military Gendarmerie Nationale network NOC
4y Global CFO services P2P R2R FP&A O2C COLL PFC SOX
1y Cogema (Areva) nuclear site la Hague Network NOC

Specialties: Corporate Governance policy & compliance, Commercial Contract Management (CCM/PCM/buy/sell/e2e/TSA), Change mgt, Collaborative negotiation, Conflict resolution, Crisis mgt, Claims & Risk manager, TOM & Process Improvement, Data analytics, BPO, TSA, SRM, Business Continuity Plan, CLM solutions, Military, Data security, Operations, SOX, high Ethical practices , NSA, CALEA, Legal Intercept, R226.3, EU legal, Knowledge mgt, HW/SW/Services, Major accounts, English/French language contracts, Telco/Networks & Systems Engineering, International steering, Europe, USA (lawful permanent resident eligible)

Alta alatis patent

Mes compétences :
Global contract management
Operations Management
Customer Relationship
Information and communications technology
Télécommunications
Défense
Business Process Management
Networks & Systems Engineering
Efficiency
Développement informatique
Relations internationales
sales support
process management
operational management
contractual negotiation
SW design and development
Business Process Outsourcing
Contract Lifecycle Management
Gestion de contrats
Business Process Management

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Global Vendor Governance Lead - Corporate Finance Services BPO Contract

    remote 2017 - maintenant CFO Shared Services Organization BPO Contract Management Vendor Governance Lead

  • Nokia - Expert Global CLM Program

    remote 2015 - 2017 CLM program Corporate Business Process design and reengineering. Change management.

  • Nokia - Best Practice Legal & Compliance Officer Europe

    Asnières-sur-Seine (92600) 2014 - 2016 Handling Legal Compliance and Contract Management challenges related to Operational Excellence for entire Europe market including organizational changes, resources , operational efficiency , processes and tools, CLM.

  • Nokia - Contract Manager

    Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine (93400) 2007 - 2017 Commercial Contract Manager (pre-sales) and Project Contract Manager (execution)
    handling contracts > 200M€ turnover.
    (Nokia Networks formerly 2007 Nokia Siemens Networks and 2013 Nokia Solutions and Networks)

  • Nokia - Services Operations Manager

    Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine (93400) 2007 - 2008 Nokia Siemens Networks
    Business process design, organization & tools for the services division including dayOne of NSN for care services, business critical, crisis management

  • Nokia - Core Network operational service Lead

    Saint-Denis (93200) 2004 - 2007 Siemens Communications

  • Nokia - Services Platforms operational service Lead

    Saint-Denis (93200) 2000 - 2004 Siemens Communications

  • Nokia - OSS operational service Lead

    Saint-Denis (93200) 2000 - 2000 Siemens Communications

  • Sema Group - Lead operations Integration Coordinator

    Columbus OH 1995 - 2000 Sema Group Telecom
    U.S.A. assignment with Lucent Technologies, Bell Labs innovations Columbus OHIO
    (Sema Group became SchlumbergerSema 2001 then Atos Origin 2004)

  • Télésystèmes - Lead operations and SW designer

    Guyancourt (78280) 1987 - 1995 SW designer, system administrator, CASE administrator, team manager including management of senior military officers (France Telecom IT division, company merged w IBSI to TELIS then to Sema Group Telecom)

Formations

Réseau