Pascal DE BELDER

Find me also with more content on https://www.linkedin.com/in/pdebelder



High-performance Contract Management is more than ever the catalyst of any successful business in the post-pandemic paradigm, worth up to 10% bottom line. Developing continuous collaboration between buyer and supplier while incorporating legal and financial is especially crucial. This challenge motivates my passion to deploy with ingenuity my combined skills of Contract management + Operations + Engineering acquired over 34 years to support local or global best-in-class processes around Contract management & governance



From HW+SW design to operations, sales, paralegal, policy, compliance, governance, finance + related business process in mission critical/military grade, at national, regional and international corporate level. From handling of strategic/complex/global commercial Contracts up to EUR 200m, leadership of reports to single expert contributor, transverse key player. An entire career dedicated to orchestrating Contract Mgt around Industrial Operations+Equipment+Services



25y of digital remote collaborative negotiation/organization/management. Digitization enabler, adaptive, risk aware, opportunity focused, fast learner, open-minded with intellectual curiosity committed to continuous personal development and diversity power believer enabling others. Pragmatic result oriented with a passion for imagination+disruptive technologies+new paradigms in international, cross-functional and multicultural setup, a strong drive to think creatively



36y Industrial acumen

25y Worldwide remote distributed complex management

19y Telco equipment services solutions since 2G

18y SFR telco national network

10y Orange R & D innovation networks

8y Major alternative French mobile & fixed national telco

5y France Telecom International NOC

5y French Military Gendarmerie Nationale network NOC

4y Global CFO services P2P R2R FP&A O2C COLL PFC SOX

1y Cogema (Areva) nuclear site la Hague Network NOC



Specialties: Corporate Governance policy & compliance, Commercial Contract Management (CCM/PCM/buy/sell/e2e/TSA), Change mgt, Collaborative negotiation, Conflict resolution, Crisis mgt, Claims & Risk manager, TOM & Process Improvement, Data analytics, BPO, TSA, SRM, Business Continuity Plan, CLM solutions, Military, Data security, Operations, SOX, high Ethical practices , NSA, CALEA, Legal Intercept, R226.3, EU legal, Knowledge mgt, HW/SW/Services, Major accounts, English/French language contracts, Telco/Networks & Systems Engineering, International steering, Europe, USA (lawful permanent resident eligible)



Alta alatis patent



Mes compétences :

Global contract management

Operations Management

Customer Relationship

Information and communications technology

Télécommunications

Défense

Business Process Management

Networks & Systems Engineering

Efficiency

Développement informatique

Relations internationales

sales support

process management

operational management

contractual negotiation

SW design and development

Business Process Outsourcing

Contract Lifecycle Management

Gestion de contrats

Business Process Management