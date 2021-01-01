Pascal GOMICHON

Entreprises
-
Sncf - Direction Du Fret
- Resp. Domaine INGENERIE et GESTION DE CAPACITE
Informatique | Clichy-La-Garenne _ 92
2018 - maintenant
-
Sncf - Direction Du Fret
- Adjoint au Responsable Pôle INGENIERIE
2015 - 2017
-
ASTEK
- Consultant et Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2015
MOA Expert SI Nouveau Projet SNCF (3 ans 1/2). Responsable Processus SI depuis décembre 2011 (développement en mode agile).
Chef de projet TMA Projet informatique SNCF (6 ans 1/2, 6 personnes)
Manager (16 collaborateurs) au sein de la structure Agence Tertiaire 2007-2014
Participation à un groupe de travail pour la mise en place d'un portail collaboratif (groupe ASTEK) (1 an)
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée