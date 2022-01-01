Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Soumeya BENALLAL ABDELMALEK
Ajouter
Soumeya BENALLAL ABDELMALEK
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Management
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue
Entreprises
Groupe industriel
- Responsable management par la qualité
2012 - maintenant
CK BEAUTY
- Co Gérante
2009 - 2011
L'Oréal Chimex
- Chargée de projets SI
PARIS
2006 - 2008
L'Oréal
- Ingénieur de l'Organisation industielle
PARIS
2005 - 2006
DGT
Centre de compétences SAP
SOFYRIS
- Prestataire SI chez l'OREAL
2001 - 2005
Khalifa Airways
- Ingénieur d'études
2000 - 2001
CPA Alger
- Ingénieur d'études
1999 - 2000
INRE
- Ingénieur Chercheur
1998 - 1999
Formations
CNAM INTEC
Paris
2004 - 2005
MASTER Management par la qualité 1 ère année
USTHB (Alger)
Alger
1992 - 1998
INGÉNIEUR D'ÉTAT EN INFORMATIQUE option SI
Réseau
Dr. Emeric LEBRETON
Ephc CATERING
Frédéric LANES
Houda HK
Laure ESCROUZAILLES
Olivier BROCHE
Pascal GOMICHON
Patricia SCHNEIDER
Zoubeir BEN TERDEYET