Menu

Soumeya BENALLAL ABDELMALEK

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Management
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • Groupe industriel - Responsable management par la qualité

    2012 - maintenant

  • CK BEAUTY - Co Gérante

    2009 - 2011

  • L'Oréal Chimex - Chargée de projets SI

    PARIS 2006 - 2008

  • L'Oréal - Ingénieur de l'Organisation industielle

    PARIS 2005 - 2006 DGT
    Centre de compétences SAP

  • SOFYRIS - Prestataire SI chez l'OREAL

    2001 - 2005

  • Khalifa Airways - Ingénieur d'études

    2000 - 2001

  • CPA Alger - Ingénieur d'études

    1999 - 2000

  • INRE - Ingénieur Chercheur

    1998 - 1999

Formations

  • CNAM INTEC

    Paris 2004 - 2005 MASTER Management par la qualité 1 ère année

  • USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 1992 - 1998 INGÉNIEUR D'ÉTAT EN INFORMATIQUE option SI

Réseau