Pascal GUES
BIARRITZ
Créateur et développeur d'entreprise ou commerce.
SARL PERLES DE CHALOSSE
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Création et développement de PME. Spécialiste en agroalimentaire notamment en volailles et canard gras traditionnels. Commerce de gros et de détail.
SARL DANDIEU
- DIRECTEUR
2008 - 2013
SCA FOIE GRAS DE CHALOSSE
- Assistant de direction
2003 - 2007
Ecole Des Managers EDM
Bayonne
2005 - 2007
Bac +3/4
Chef d'entreprise développeur de PME
Ecole De Gestion Commerciale
Bayonne
1999 - 2002
Bac +3 marketing gestion
Gestion, Marketing et Commerce
Alexandre DE LARRARD
Arnaud LAMOTHE
Bastardy GREGORY
Hugo ESSIQUE
Ian DUPERIER
Jean Pierre LAFFONT
Marc CHARPENTIER
Muriel CASSOULONG
Olivier DANDIEU
Virginie MOUTINHO (CAZAJOUS)