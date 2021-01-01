Menu

Pascal GUES

BIARRITZ

En résumé

Créateur et développeur d'entreprise ou commerce.

Entreprises

  • SARL PERLES DE CHALOSSE - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant Création et développement de PME. Spécialiste en agroalimentaire notamment en volailles et canard gras traditionnels. Commerce de gros et de détail.

  • SARL DANDIEU - DIRECTEUR

    2008 - 2013

  • SCA FOIE GRAS DE CHALOSSE - Assistant de direction

    2003 - 2007

Formations

Réseau