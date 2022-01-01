Patrice Blede OGOU

EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONNELLE
CIMACO SHIPPING
responsable administratif & financier (depuis 2009)
LES ATELIERS EMERGENCE
01 annee - stage infographiste (2004)
SITAB RCI
05 ans -administrateur des ventes (1998-2003)
SITAB RCI
10 ans - responsable comptabilité filiale CAITA CI (1988-1998)
CURSUS SCOLAIRE
lycee technique abidjan
bac G2
chambre de commerce et d'industrie
1 er année BTS
STAGE DE FORMATION
MTOA - dakar senegal
Gestion commerciale
CABINET ETAM RCI
Gestion de la clientele
Techniques de ventes
CABINET MARFIM RCI
Perfectionnement technique comptable
SDV CI
Logistique
Titulaire d'un permis de conduire catégorie B
Mes compétences :
Responsable Financier et administratif à CIMACO SH