Patrice Blede OGOU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

EXPERIENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

CIMACO SHIPPING
responsable administratif & financier (depuis 2009)
LES ATELIERS EMERGENCE
01 annee - stage infographiste (2004)
SITAB RCI
05 ans -administrateur des ventes (1998-2003)
CURSUS SCOLAIRE

lycee technique abidjan
bac G2
chambre de commerce et d'industrie
1 er année BTS

STAGE DE FORMATION

MTOA - dakar senegal
Gestion commerciale

CABINET ETAM RCI
Gestion de la clientele
Techniques de ventes

CABINET MARFIM RCI
Perfectionnement technique comptable

SDV CI
Logistique

Titulaire d'un permis de conduire catégorie B

Mes compétences :
Responsable Financier et administratif à CIMACO SH

Entreprises

Formations

  • Ecole Pratique De La Chambre De Commerce Et D'Industrie cci (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1991 - 1992 comptabilité

