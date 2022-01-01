Menu

Patrice BRIZARD

BUJUMBURA

Web specialist in content managing of multilingual websites and Social Media, i am a professional in the field of international development and Child rights advocacy. I have skills in both Editing and web-based media as well as an Outstanding inter-cultural communication skills, gained through work experience in various countries, including developing countries (Haiti, Burundi). I have over 20 years of work experience with UNICEF at large: French National Committee (UNICEF France), Field Office (Haiti) and UNICEF’s Headquarters in New York. As a Free Lance consultant, I have regularly achieved various translations for UNICEF New York and SRSG on Violence Against Children office, and worked regularly for UNICEF Regional Office in Dakar, Senegal. I am presently working as Communication specialist, web content and Social media manager at UNDP office in Burundi.

Content management
Management
Management Development
Webmaster

  • UNDP Burundi - Webmaster and Graphic Designer

    2013 - maintenant Duties and responsibilities:
    Currently ensuring content writing and Editorial managment of UNDP Burundi Website, social media and newsletter.
    Covering special events and field trips (pictures and articles, "human interest" stories among UNDP programmes etc.), Press conference, Report launch etc.
    Reports proofreading and layout of UNDP documents and from National counterpart,

    Key achievements:
    Migration of UNDP Burundi Website to new UNDP Global Platform, launch of a responsive newsletter and implementation of a media strategic plan between Website, Social medias and Newsletter.
    Community management of UNDP Burundi Facebook Fan Page and Twitter account.
    Tutoring of students in communication : writing for the web and social medias. Partnership between UNDP, Students and a National weekly newspaper (IWACU) and Radios which resulted in a four-page insert and radio interviews devoted to International day of environment and biodiversity.

  • UNICEF France - Editeur et webmaster

    Paris 1991 - 2017

