Patrice BRIZARD

Web specialist in content managing of multilingual websites and Social Media, i am a professional in the field of international development and Child rights advocacy. I have skills in both Editing and web-based media as well as an Outstanding inter-cultural communication skills, gained through work experience in various countries, including developing countries (Haiti, Burundi). I have over 20 years of work experience with UNICEF at large: French National Committee (UNICEF France), Field Office (Haiti) and UNICEF’s Headquarters in New York. As a Free Lance consultant, I have regularly achieved various translations for UNICEF New York and SRSG on Violence Against Children office, and worked regularly for UNICEF Regional Office in Dakar, Senegal. I am presently working as Communication specialist, web content and Social media manager at UNDP office in Burundi.



Mes compétences :

Content management

Management

Management Development

Webmaster