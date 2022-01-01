Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice BROTONS
Ajouter
Patrice BROTONS
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sudanimation
- Directeur
maintenant
Formations
EPCM - Ecole Pratique De Commerce De Marseille
Marseille
1996 - 1998
BAC +3
Réseau
Marion IBANEZ