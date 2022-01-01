Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice CALVET
Ajouter
Patrice CALVET
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Perpignan
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Elior
- Chef de cuisine clinique Notre Dame d'Esperance
Courbevoie
2014 - maintenant
Sodexo
- Chef de cuisine clinique Notre Dame d'Espérance
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2011 - 2014
Sodexo Cliniques Al Sola /Sunny Cottage
- Second de cuisine
2001 - 2011
Sodexo Cliniques Al Sola /Sunny Cottage
- Second de cuisine
2001 - 2011
Castel emeraude
- Second de cuisine
1997 - 2001
Formations
Cfa PERPIGNAN (Perpignan)
Perpignan
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Fleur MALAGIES