Patrice DE BAUDUS

GUYANCOURT

Entreprises

  • Bouygues construction - Chef de service adjoint travaux

    GUYANCOURT 2011 - maintenant

  • SICRA - Responsable commercial

    2010 - 2011

  • SICRA - Conducteur de travaux

    2006 - 2010 tous corps d'états - Etudes - Synthése - lancement, avancement de tâches.

  • Imerys TC - Responsable prescription

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 1997 - 2002

