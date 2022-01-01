Retail
Patrice DE BAUDUS
Patrice DE BAUDUS
GUYANCOURT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bouygues construction
- Chef de service adjoint travaux
GUYANCOURT
2011 - maintenant
SICRA
- Responsable commercial
2010 - 2011
SICRA
- Conducteur de travaux
2006 - 2010
tous corps d'états - Etudes - Synthése - lancement, avancement de tâches.
Imerys TC
- Responsable prescription
2004 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (La Rochelle)
La Rochelle
1997 - 2002
Réseau
Alexandre SALLON
Andrea VILLEGER
Dimitri PASQUION
Gonzague CORTYL
Guillaume MATTÉOLI
Lemaignen JULIETTE
Marie-Aline WIDENLOCHER
Mathieu FUCHS
Philippe CAUSERET
Pierre-Yves LÊ