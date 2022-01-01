Menu

Patrice DECOUR

Colombes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Colombes

En résumé

28 years experience on plant and equipment, logistic and purchase in onshore, pipeline, offshore projects, in building, civil work, road construction and earthmoving projects as head of department as well in France and overseas.

Skills :
Understanding of the offshore, onshore, building, civil work and road construction equipment.
Understanding of the offshore, onshore construction Yard.
Understanding of life camps, of offshore logistic base
Sourcing and procurement of equipment.

Operating Environment :
Engineering company for the offshore / onshore upstream oil & gas industry
Building, civil works, road construction and earthmoving
Production team
Project team


Mes compétences :
Gestion de parc
Travaux publics
Achat
Investissement
Procurement

Entreprises

  • SPIECAPAG - Responsable Direction Matériel de SPIECAPAG

    Colombes 2011 - maintenant

  • RAZEL SA - Directeur exploitation materiel

    2007 - 2010 Directeur exploitation matériel Afrique.
    Gestion des hommes matériels.
    Responsable du parc matériel Afrique de RAZEL.
    Logistique, investissement, gestion du parc matériel sur les 5 territoires (Cameroun, Guinée Equatoriale, Mali, Niger, Mauritanie).
    Garant de l’efficience du matériel.

  • SAIPEM (ex BOUYGUES-OFFSHORE) - Responsable materiel Angola

    2001 - 2007 En poste au siège de SAIPEM à St Quentin en Yvelines, logistique, investissements et gestion des hommes matériels, du matériel et des infrastructures permanentes en Angola, sur 3 sites differents (Soyo, Luanda et Malongo).
    Un des sites est une base logistique qui offre tout type de service aux pétroliers et para-pétroliers (TOTAL, EXXON, HALLIBURTON, AGIP, ...) avec un port autonome (SOYO).

  • BOUYGUES - Responsable matériel

    1988 - 2001 En France ou à l'étranger, sur sites ou au siège (Challenger), gestion du matériel, investissement matériel et achat, logistique sur et pour des chantiers TP et Bâtiment.
    8 ans d'export sur les 12 ans.
    Hong Kong – Canada – Singapour – Malaisie – Maroc
    8 ans de chantier sur les 12 ans.
    Building – Barrage – Viaduc – Sous-terrain

Formations