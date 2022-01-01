Patrice DECOUR

28 years experience on plant and equipment, logistic and purchase in onshore, pipeline, offshore projects, in building, civil work, road construction and earthmoving projects as head of department as well in France and overseas.



Skills :

Understanding of the offshore, onshore, building, civil work and road construction equipment.

Understanding of the offshore, onshore construction Yard.

Understanding of life camps, of offshore logistic base

Sourcing and procurement of equipment.



Operating Environment :

Engineering company for the offshore / onshore upstream oil & gas industry

Building, civil works, road construction and earthmoving

Production team

Project team





Mes compétences :

Gestion de parc

Travaux publics

Achat

Investissement

Procurement