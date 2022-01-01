Patrice DECOUR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Colombes
28 years experience on plant and equipment, logistic and purchase in onshore, pipeline, offshore projects, in building, civil work, road construction and earthmoving projects as head of department as well in France and overseas.
Skills :
Understanding of the offshore, onshore, building, civil work and road construction equipment.
Understanding of the offshore, onshore construction Yard.
Understanding of life camps, of offshore logistic base
Sourcing and procurement of equipment.
Operating Environment :
Engineering company for the offshore / onshore upstream oil & gas industry
Building, civil works, road construction and earthmoving
Production team
Project team
Mes compétences :
Gestion de parc
Travaux publics
Achat
Investissement
Procurement