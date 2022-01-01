Patrice DEHAN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Royan
SKILLS: WORKOVER SUPT / COMPLETION / WELL SERVICE SPV
Completion / workover program in accordance with policies and procedures
Manage third parties for contract, job preparation and performing the services.
Solve technical problems and coordination of operations (fishing, milling)
Manage HSE, environment protection, Stop program, accident investigation, lesson learnt.
Preparation of budget, AFEs, Cost control, following billing
Coordination of logistic assets, daily reporting, Lookahead, production of EOWRs.
Prepare well preventive servicing maintenance schedule for oil fields
Experience CT current operations and drilling, packer setting, perforations…
Experience oil, gas, water, injection, H2S, Frac operations, deep off shore. Simop’s operations
Experience, fishing, cutting, milling, well head perforations.
Type of wells: Natural flow, PU, ESP, PCP, GL completion multiples
Drilling with rotary, power swivel and down hole motor, onshore, offshore
SKILLS: Production Site manager / Const Coordinator / SIMOP’S Leader
Optimize and coordinate the production operation activities for ensuring production targets are met
Check and validate procedures and programmes (production, maintenance and safety)
Monitor production and test, manage PDMS data base. Daily and monthly production reports
Create first level of preventive production and well maintenance planning.
Manage staff (recruitment, planning, on duty planning, training development, evaluation)
Coordination of different works on site (shut down, simop’s, construction, inspection).
Animate and participate in meetings, KOM, HSE, Planning and C-store contract
Maintain close contact with different services and third parties to coordinate works
Responsible HSE, work permits, drills, safety induction, meetings, audits, environment
Participate in budget preparation Cost control.
Pre-commissioning and commissioning activities. Start-up wells and systems check and review PID’s, Process, cause and effect
Mes compétences :
Construction
Mobile
Oil and gas
Production
Start up
Industrie
Gaz naturel
Offshoring
Energie
Management
Pas de formation renseignée