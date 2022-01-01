Patrice DEHAN

SKILLS: WORKOVER SUPT / COMPLETION / WELL SERVICE SPV

Completion / workover program in accordance with policies and procedures

Manage third parties for contract, job preparation and performing the services.

Solve technical problems and coordination of operations (fishing, milling)

Manage HSE, environment protection, Stop program, accident investigation, lesson learnt.

Preparation of budget, AFEs, Cost control, following billing

Coordination of logistic assets, daily reporting, Lookahead, production of EOWRs.

Prepare well preventive servicing maintenance schedule for oil fields

Experience CT current operations and drilling, packer setting, perforations…

Experience oil, gas, water, injection, H2S, Frac operations, deep off shore. Simop’s operations

Experience, fishing, cutting, milling, well head perforations.

Type of wells: Natural flow, PU, ESP, PCP, GL completion multiples

Drilling with rotary, power swivel and down hole motor, onshore, offshore



SKILLS: Production Site manager / Const Coordinator / SIMOP’S Leader

Optimize and coordinate the production operation activities for ensuring production targets are met

Check and validate procedures and programmes (production, maintenance and safety)

Monitor production and test, manage PDMS data base. Daily and monthly production reports

Create first level of preventive production and well maintenance planning.

Manage staff (recruitment, planning, on duty planning, training development, evaluation)

Coordination of different works on site (shut down, simop’s, construction, inspection).

Animate and participate in meetings, KOM, HSE, Planning and C-store contract

Maintain close contact with different services and third parties to coordinate works

Responsible HSE, work permits, drills, safety induction, meetings, audits, environment

Participate in budget preparation Cost control.

Pre-commissioning and commissioning activities. Start-up wells and systems check and review PID’s, Process, cause and effect







