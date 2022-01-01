Menu

Patrice DEHAN

ROYAN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Royan

En résumé

SKILLS: WORKOVER SUPT / COMPLETION / WELL SERVICE SPV
Completion / workover program in accordance with policies and procedures
Manage third parties for contract, job preparation and performing the services.
Solve technical problems and coordination of operations (fishing, milling)
Manage HSE, environment protection, Stop program, accident investigation, lesson learnt.
Preparation of budget, AFEs, Cost control, following billing
Coordination of logistic assets, daily reporting, Lookahead, production of EOWRs.
Prepare well preventive servicing maintenance schedule for oil fields
Experience CT current operations and drilling, packer setting, perforations…
Experience oil, gas, water, injection, H2S, Frac operations, deep off shore. Simop’s operations
Experience, fishing, cutting, milling, well head perforations.
Type of wells: Natural flow, PU, ESP, PCP, GL completion multiples
Drilling with rotary, power swivel and down hole motor, onshore, offshore

SKILLS: Production Site manager / Const Coordinator / SIMOP’S Leader
Optimize and coordinate the production operation activities for ensuring production targets are met
Check and validate procedures and programmes (production, maintenance and safety)
Monitor production and test, manage PDMS data base. Daily and monthly production reports
Create first level of preventive production and well maintenance planning.
Manage staff (recruitment, planning, on duty planning, training development, evaluation)
Coordination of different works on site (shut down, simop’s, construction, inspection).
Animate and participate in meetings, KOM, HSE, Planning and C-store contract
Maintain close contact with different services and third parties to coordinate works
Responsible HSE, work permits, drills, safety induction, meetings, audits, environment
Participate in budget preparation Cost control.
Pre-commissioning and commissioning activities. Start-up wells and systems check and review PID’s, Process, cause and effect



Mes compétences :
Construction
Mobile
Oil and gas
Production
Start up
Industrie
Gaz naturel
Offshoring
Energie
Management

Entreprises

  • TOTAL GABON - Superintendent Workover completion

    2014 - 2014 Preparation of AFEs, design & preparation of workover and completion programs
    Coordination of operations, production of EOWRs, etc.
    Solve technical problems and manage third parties

  • PERENCO - Superintendent Workover Completion

    Paris 2013 - 2013 • Manage a Self-Elevating Working Operating Platform (SEWOP- Seawork-1) & a 225klbs HWO (CUDD)
    • Solve technical problems and manage third parties
    • Preparation of AFEs, design & preparation of workover programs, preparation of completions
    • Coordination of logistic assets, daily reporting, production of EOWRs, etc.

  • Ecumed TUNISIA - Well intervention supervisor

    2012 - 2012

  • Total Nigeria - Well intervention engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2012

  • Vermilion - Completion Workover supervisor

    2011 - 2011

  • TOTAL YEMEN EP - Work Permit Coordinator/ Prod Coordinator Simop's Leader

    2008 - 2010 Encharge des zones simop's Prod coordination et arrets
    Realisation kick off meetings

  • CAMOM - Responsable contrat d'exploitation

    2005 - 2008 En charge de l'exploitation des champs d'Ile de france pour la société TOTAL

  • TOTAL QATAR - SIMOP'S SUPERVISOR

    2004 - 2004 Chargé de la production d'une plate forme pendant le forage et la fin des travaux de construction

  • PERENCO - Head of site and workover wellservices coordinator

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Chef du site de BATANGA au GABON
    Production hydrocarbures avec puits gaz lift

    En charge des operations de workover et de wellservices Pour le Venezuela Base à CARACAS

  • GEOSERVICES - Production construction supervisor

    Roissy en France 1992 - 1999 Construction et sart up du champs offshore de CERCINA en TUNISIE pour TBS une filiale de BRITISH GAS
    Développement du champs offshore de West-URDANETA pour SHELL et construction et start up d'une pateforme de production et d'un centre de déhydratation sur le lac de MARACAIBO VENEZUELA

  • PETROREP - Responsable workover / production

    1980 - 1992 responsable chantier sur toute la France et en ITALIE

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau