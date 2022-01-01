Patrice DUVAL

Account manager for the Industrial & Commercial Tranporportation (ICT).



For more than 70 years, TE's DEUTSCH products have reliably performed in some of the harshest environments. For aerospace, defense, marine, industrial commercial transportation, and rail, TE provides a robust product line of DEUTSCH products that include wires, connectors, contacts, accessories, and sub-sea power cables.



I belongs to the ICT business segment (Industrial Commercial Transportation) and in charge to:

*Develop sales of connectors from TE & Deutsch portfolio

*Develop new sales for adjancies products : sensors, fuse & relay holders, relays, harnesses

*Develop custom products.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Développement commercial

Business development

Négociation

International

Chargé d'affaires

Mécanique

Aéronautique