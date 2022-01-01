Menu

Patrice DUVAL

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Business development
Négociation
International
Chargé d'affaires
Mécanique
Aéronautique

  • TE Connectivity - Account Manager

    Schaffhausen 2014 - maintenant Account manager for the Industrial & Commercial Tranporportation (ICT).

    For more than 70 years, TE's DEUTSCH products have reliably performed in some of the harshest environments. For aerospace, defense, marine, industrial commercial transportation, and rail, TE provides a robust product line of DEUTSCH products that include wires, connectors, contacts, accessories, and sub-sea power cables.

    I belongs to the ICT business segment (Industrial Commercial Transportation) and in charge to:
    *Develop sales of connectors from TE & Deutsch portfolio
    *Develop new sales for adjancies products : sensors, fuse & relay holders, relays, harnesses
    *Develop custom products.

  • ATEM / www.atem.com - Responsable d'affaires / Ingénieur commercial/technique / Home Office sur Nantes

    2011 - 2014 ATEM est une société spécialisée dans l'assemblage de liaisons coaxiales RF et HF et l'intégration de sous système hyperfréquence, principalement pour les domaines de l'Aéronautique et de la Défense.

    Responsable d’affaires secteur Atlantique (basé à Nantes) : clients : Thalès, EADS Astrium, Zodiac Aérospace, Aquitaine Elec., Lacroix Elec, Anjou Elec., Novatech, Roux&Cie, DNCS, Renesas …

    -Responsable du développement du CA chez les clients et prospects.
    -Déterminer, analyser et proposer des solutions aux besoins clients.
    -Gérer la revue de contrat suite aux commandes clients.
    -Assurer l’objectif de vente du portefeuille clients.
    -Assurer l’interface Client-Atem dans le domaine aussi bien technique que commercial.

  • RADIALL - Field Application Engineer

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2009 - 2010 -Responsable du développement de la gamme Radiall chez le client.
    -Définition du besoin chez le client et gérer l’interface Client/Bureau d’étude.
    -Présentation de la roadmap chez le client.
    -Responsable du choix des affaires prises chez le client.
    -Argumentation des choix technico-économiques lors des visites client.
    -Participation à la rédaction des cahiers des charges (client ou marketing)

  • RADIALL - Chargé d'affaire

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2007 - 2009 -Responsable des propositions techniques et financières (Argumentation des choix technico-
    Economiques) auprès des clients
    -Soutient technique lors des visites client pour la définition du besoin,
    -Responsable du support technique quotidien aux grands comptes
    -Participation à la rédaction des cahiers des charges (client ou marketing)
    -Management des équipes multiservices (méthode …) dans le suivi des projets et notamment lors des phases de réalisation des devis et des prototypes,
    -Etude et conception de produits custom : Réalisation de concepts 3D, Simulations électromagnétiques

  • RADIALL - Responsable technique 'Cordons Telecom'

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2007 - 2007 -Etude et conception de cordons : Calcul électrique, mise en plan, simulations électromagnétiques
    -Management des équipes multiservices (méthode …) sur différents sites dont la Chine dans le suivi des projets
    -Responsable du support technique local et du bureau d’étude situé en Chine,
    -Rédaction des offres et élaboration des contrats annuels pour nos principaux clients (Alcatel, Nortel),
    -Réalisation du transfert de l’activité vers le bureau d’étude situé en Chine,
    -Mise en place de méthodes de travail et d’ outils informatiques communs sur les différents sites

  • RADIALL - Ingénieur hyperfréquence

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2004 - 2006 -Etude et conceptions de produits passifs (connecteurs coaxiaux, atténuateurs connectorisés …)
    -Conceptions 3D, mises en plan 2D, Simulations électromagnétiques, Tests de prototypes,
    -Rédaction des offres faites au client, argumentation technico-économiques auprès des commerciaux

  • Crédit Agricole - Conseillé accueil/caisse

    Montrouge 2002 - 2004 -Accueil physique et téléphonique des clients, gestion de la caisse « commerçant »
    -Mise en place d’un fichier de gestion des réclamations
    -Accroche et prise de rendez-vous au guichet pour les nouvelles offres commerciales

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 1998 - 2002 Traitement du Signal et Télécommunications

  • UCO

    Guingamp 1996 - 1998 Sciences de la Matière

