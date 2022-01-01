Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice FABBRO
Ajouter
Patrice FABBRO
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Reims
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CERA (groupe TREVES)
- Chef de Projet
2017 - maintenant
Chef de Projet pour industrialisation de pièces pour isolation thermique et phonique pour automobile (compartiment moteur et intérieur habitacle)
ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Vitry
- Ingénieur R&D / Chef de Projet
2001 - 2017
Développement de pièces de liaison au sol répondant au cahier des charges d'un client
Chef de Projet
Formations
Ecole Centrale ECN
Nantes
1996 - 1999
Matériaux
Réseau
Christophe DHOTEL
Florence HEBERT
Jean-Philippe DA SILVA
Michel BENOIT