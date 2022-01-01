Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrice FAHY
Ajouter
Patrice FAHY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gge carrosserie des Vallieres
- Responsable pièces et service
maintenant
Renault
- Conseiller commercial automobile
Boulogne-Billancourt
maintenant
Formations
Institut Alexis Carrel
Lyon
1992 - 1996
Réseau
Bastien TOMASI
Carrement CARREL
Corentin PAVOUX