Menu

Patrice FRANCHETEAU

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • C3 Invest - Dirigeant

    2014 - maintenant

  • GROUPE RESIDE ETUDES - Conseille commercial

    Paris 2008 - 2014

  • UCB Filiale BNP PARIBAS - Commercial B to B

    2000 - 2008

Formations

  • Groupe EGC (Nantes)

    Nantes 1996 - 1998

Réseau