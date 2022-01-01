Retail
Patrice FRANCHETEAU
Patrice FRANCHETEAU
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
C3 Invest
- Dirigeant
2014 - maintenant
GROUPE RESIDE ETUDES
- Conseille commercial
Paris
2008 - 2014
UCB Filiale BNP PARIBAS
- Commercial B to B
2000 - 2008
Formations
Groupe EGC (Nantes)
Nantes
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Brigitte DELMAS
Camille LECOURBE
Florence ROUX
Franck LEBRUN
José FOREST
Marc CHAPEAU
Réseau CME
Viviane MARQUET
Yann BAZIN