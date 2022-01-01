Patrice FREY

Mes compétences :
Développement informatique
Carte à puce
Systèmes de paiement
Entreprises
Six Payment Services (Europe)
- Senior Business Analyst - Division Partner Payments
2016 - maintenant
CETREL SA
- Business Analyst - Division Partner Payments
MUNSBACH2008 - maintenant- Banking cards and payment systems specialist
- MasterCard and VISA protocols
- WAY4 Payment Software specialist
- Migration of Card Management System interfaces from MasterCard EPS NET to Banknet
- Case Management: Fraud, Fraud Prevention, Customer Claims, Card Blocking
Primesphere
- Development Manager
1995 - 2008People:
Manage Primesphere development Team (22+ members)
Allocate resources and establish planning for all projects
Organize team training, lead annual performance reviews of team members
Organize internal development environment and resources for the team
Organize social events for the team
Set up Primesphere as a Pearson Vue Test Center
Projects
Lead weekly project manager meeting
Act as a backup and/or support project managers in projects
Answer call for tenders (writing technical solutions)
Provide pre-sales support
Project coordination against budget and project plans in terms of scheduling, task definition, time and cost tracking.
Finance:
Establish annual budget target with COO
Produce Work In Progress (WIP) monthly reporting
Link with Back Office for time reporting and invoicing
Member of the Management Board
EGS
- Technical Manager
1992 - 1995Developer of field analysis software in C++.
Responsible for maintenance and technical documentation of geophysical tools used by branches of the company in several countries (Luxembourg, France, Belgium, UK, Sultanate of Oman).