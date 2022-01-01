Menu

Patrice FREY

KIRSCH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement informatique
Carte à puce
Systèmes de paiement

Entreprises

  • Six Payment Services (Europe) - Senior Business Analyst - Division Partner Payments

    2016 - maintenant

  • CETREL SA - Business Analyst - Division Partner Payments

    MUNSBACH 2008 - maintenant - Banking cards and payment systems specialist
    - MasterCard and VISA protocols
    - WAY4 Payment Software specialist
    - Migration of Card Management System interfaces from MasterCard EPS NET to Banknet
    - Case Management: Fraud, Fraud Prevention, Customer Claims, Card Blocking

  • Primesphere - Development Manager

    1995 - 2008 People:
     Manage Primesphere development Team (22+ members)
     Allocate resources and establish planning for all projects
     Organize team training, lead annual performance reviews of team members
     Organize internal development environment and resources for the team
     Organize social events for the team
     Set up Primesphere as a Pearson Vue Test Center

    Projects
     Lead weekly project manager meeting
     Act as a backup and/or support project managers in projects
     Answer call for tenders (writing technical solutions)
     Provide pre-sales support
     Project coordination against budget and project plans in terms of scheduling, task definition, time and cost tracking.

    Finance:
     Establish annual budget target with COO
     Produce Work In Progress (WIP) monthly reporting
     Link with Back Office for time reporting and invoicing
     Member of the Management Board

  • EGS - Technical Manager

    1992 - 1995 Developer of field analysis software in C++.
    Responsible for maintenance and technical documentation of geophysical tools used by branches of the company in several countries (Luxembourg, France, Belgium, UK, Sultanate of Oman).

Formations