Patrice GEAY

Nanterre Cedex

Entreprises

  • Magneti Marelli - Leader Projets PSA

    Nanterre Cedex 2013 - maintenant

  • Magneti Marelli - Leader Ingénieur Process - Usine de Slovaquie

    Nanterre Cedex 2012 - 2013 Leader Ingénieur Process, Usine de Slovaquie. Produits électroniques automobile, grande série. Formation, d'ingénieurs Process Slovaques sans expérience, aux procédures, règles, outils de l'entreprise. Support pour les échanges d'informations avec les R&D France, Italie et Allemagne. Participation aux audits Clients.

  • MAGNETI MARELLI - Program Manager

    Nanterre Cedex 2010 - 2012

  • MAGNETI MARELLI - Chef de Projet

    Nanterre Cedex 2007 - 2010

  • MAGNETI MARELLI - Ingènieur Process

    Nanterre Cedex 1997 - 2007

  • MAGNETI MARELLI - Responsable Ligne de Production

    Nanterre Cedex 1994 - 1997

  • MAGNETI MARELLI - Ingénieur Fabrication

    Nanterre Cedex 1989 - 1994

