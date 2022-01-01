Patrice GEAY

-
Magneti Marelli
- Leader Projets PSA
Nanterre Cedex
2013 - maintenant
-
Magneti Marelli
- Leader Ingénieur Process - Usine de Slovaquie
Nanterre Cedex
2012 - 2013
Leader Ingénieur Process, Usine de Slovaquie. Produits électroniques automobile, grande série. Formation, d'ingénieurs Process Slovaques sans expérience, aux procédures, règles, outils de l'entreprise. Support pour les échanges d'informations avec les R&D France, Italie et Allemagne. Participation aux audits Clients.
-
MAGNETI MARELLI
- Program Manager
Nanterre Cedex
2010 - 2012
-
MAGNETI MARELLI
- Chef de Projet
Nanterre Cedex
2007 - 2010
-
MAGNETI MARELLI
- Ingènieur Process
Nanterre Cedex
1997 - 2007
-
MAGNETI MARELLI
- Responsable Ligne de Production
Nanterre Cedex
1994 - 1997
-
MAGNETI MARELLI
- Ingénieur Fabrication
Nanterre Cedex
1989 - 1994