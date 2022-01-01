Patrice HELAUDAIS

Over 15 years leading Business and Market Development through Sales, Network Management, New Products Launches (Services & Goods) and Customer Services.
I'm a Positive, Energic & Committed Professional.
Passionate about customer service and continual improvement
I'm consistently driven by quality, growth, efficiency and hands-on Management Style
Mes compétences :
Vente
Strategie
Fabrication et montage
Gestion de projets
Energie
Développement commercial
Rigueur
Management
Informatique
Objet Design