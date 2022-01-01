Menu

Patrice HELAUDAIS

ST RAPHAEL

En résumé

Over 15 years leading Business and Market Development through Sales, Network Management, New Products Launches (Services & Goods) and Customer Services.

I'm a Positive, Energic & Committed Professional.
Passionate about customer service and continual improvement
I'm consistently driven by quality, growth, efficiency and hands-on Management Style

Mes compétences :
Vente
Strategie
Fabrication et montage
Gestion de projets
Energie
Développement commercial
Rigueur
Management
Informatique
Objet Design

Entreprises

  • SQD - Middle East Business Development Manager

    2016 - maintenant Hospitality - Housekeeping - Middle East

    The world's most performing tool for Beds
    - Time Saver
    - Better Hygiene Process and Results
    - Avoid MSD
    - Perfect Bed each time

    "Obvious, Simple and Efficient"

  • O'Sun System - Partner

    2016 - maintenant

  • O-Sun System Ltd - Export Business and Product Developper / Partner

    2011 - 2016 Designed Lighting Products

  • Distrielec - Export Business and Product Development Manager

    2010 - 2011 Sustainable Energy

  • Demimpex Middle East - Head of Department

    2007 - 2010 Head of Department

  • Cleanjet Aviation France / Cleanjet Aviation Middle East - Business Development and Training Manager

    2002 - 2007 Director CLEANJET AVIATION Nice (2002 - 2005)
    Managing Director CLEANJET AVIATION MIDDLE EAST (2005 - 2007)

  • ACSON - CB PACKAGING - Sales Manager

    2002 - 2002 Sales Manager South of France (31 departments)
    Dealer Network Management (+30 dealers)

  • Helly Hansen France - Commercial

    2000 - 2001 Sales manager (25 depts)
    Retail Network Management

  • Sixt - Development Manager and Customer Services Auditor

    Paris 1998 - 1999

  • 3V Sports - Shop Manager

    1994 - 1998 Ski and Snowboard shop Manager

Formations