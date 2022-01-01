Menu

Patrice JOUBERT DORIOL

VIMERCATE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CEM
EMC/EMI
Signal Integrity
TCL
Power Integrity
ELDO
SPICE
Power analysis

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - SoC Sign-Off Senior Engineer

    2010 - maintenant • Development, maintenance and support of kits used by end-users for Sign-Off checks
    • PCB validation: resonance analysis, power and signal integrity checks, EMI analysis, PCB model extraction for SPICE system-level simulation
    • Monitoring researches on substrate noise analysis and immunity
    • Expertise on power analysis, power rail noise analysis, I/Os signal integrity, modelling, reduction, AMS at SoC and system level (PCB, Package, die), TCL, SPICE
    • Software: Apache RedHawk and Sentinel, Cadence EPS, Mentor ELDO, Cadence Allegro-Sigrity

  • STMicroelectronics - Senior CAD Engineer

    2008 - 2010 • Research work on Electromagnetic Compatibility and Interferences (EMC/EMI) at system level and Simultaneous Switching Output (SSO) noise
    • Research on Design Methodologies for EMC and I/Os SI (SSO noise) with focus on automotive
    • Expertise on power rail noise analysis, I/Os signal integrity, modelling, reduction, AMS at IPs, SoC and system level
    • Software: Apache RedHawk, Totem and Sentinel-SSO ; Mentor ELDO

  • STMicroelectronics - CAD Engineer

    2006 - 2008 Contract with French government and STM for 2 years (named Volontariat à l'International en Entreprise, V.I.E) as CAD Engineer focused on Electromagnetic Compatibility and Interferences (EMC/EMI):

    • Research work on EMC/EMI due to power rail noise
    • Research on Design Methodologies for EMC/EMI with focus on automotive and wireless applications
    • Expertise on power rail noise analysis, modelling, and reduction at SoC level
    • Software: Synopsys PrimeRail, Synopsys PrimeTime-PX, Apache RedHawk

  • STMicroelectronics - Developer Engineer

    2006 - 2006 • Worked on ST software applications
    • Implemented a data storage
    • Software development for data storage monitoring
    • Technologies: JEE, Applications Server SunOne, Perl, Database PostgreSQL

Formations

