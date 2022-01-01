Patrice KABENGELE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vanves
Ingénieur en traitement d'image diplômé de l'école Polytech'Orléans, travaille actuellement en tant que Consultant en qualification logicielle chez ValidIT
Mes compétences :
Qtp/uft
JavaScript
Python
hp Operation Ochestration
HP Quality Center
VBScript
Programmation orientée objet
jQuery
Quality Control
ECLiPSe
C++
serveur Business Activity Monitoring
XML
Spring Framework
Python Programming
PowerShell
Personal Home Page
OpenCV
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Mercury Interactive Quicktest
Matlab
Linux
HTML
HP ALM
Dojo Toolkit
Dojo
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apache Subversion
Alcatel