Patrice KABENGELE

Olivet

Ingénieur en traitement d'image diplômé de l'école Polytech'Orléans, travaille actuellement en tant que Consultant en qualification logicielle chez ValidIT

Mes compétences :
Qtp/uft
JavaScript
Python
hp Operation Ochestration
HP Quality Center
VBScript
Programmation orientée objet
jQuery
Quality Control
ECLiPSe
C++
serveur Business Activity Monitoring
XML
Spring Framework
Python Programming
PowerShell
Personal Home Page
OpenCV
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Mercury Interactive Quicktest
Matlab
Linux
HTML
HP ALM
Dojo Toolkit
Dojo
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apache Subversion
Alcatel

  • ValidIT - Consultant en Qualification Logicielle

    Olivet 2013 - maintenant en cours - Automatisation de test : mise en place d'un environnement automatisé
    de test pour un logiciel de BAM, à savoir automatisation de la gestion
    des machines virtuelles de test (allumer, éteindre, revert to snapshot),
    automatisation de l'installation du logiciel à tester, réalisation des tests
    automatisés
    - Migration ALM 11 vers 11.50 chez ValidIT et QC10 vers QC11 chez
    AGEFIPH
    - Différentes missions d'automatisation
    Technologies employées :
    HP ALM, HP UFT/QTP, vSphere PowerCLI
    Valid'IT (stage): Création d'un client léger (web) pour la surveillance de flux métier et

  • ValidIT - Développeur web stagiaire

    Olivet 2012 - 2012 d'indicateur de performance sur un serveur Business Activity Monitoring.
    Technologies employées :
    Framework Spring MVC, Dojo Toolkit, SVN, jquery, Eclipse

  • Institue de Recherche Criminelle de la Gendarmerie Nationale - Stage

    2011 - 2011 prises de mesure, établissement d'un diagnostic, transfert du diagnostic
    au service réparation
    Institut de Recherche Développement d'une interface utilisateur permettant de saisir des
    Criminel de la Gendarmerie dimensions et des positions. Réalisation d'un fichier texte avec les
    Nationale (stage): coordonnées représentant un cube en nuage de points aux dimensions

  • FITEC

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2013 Consultant Qualification Logiciel Fitec

  • Polytech' Orléans

    Orleans 2008 - 2012 Ingénieur en Traitement d'image

  • Université Orléans (Orleans)

    Orleans 2004 - 2008 Licence Physique

