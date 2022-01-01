Menu

Patrice LABBE

PARIS

Entreprises

  • PLACE - President

    2010 - maintenant PLACE is a consulting & expertise company specialiezed in
    - embedded software technology, organisation, methodology
    - project and team management, recruitement, ...
    For more information, see Company Website (www.pl-ace.com)

  • ESG France - Managing Director

    2009 - 2009

  • CREALIE - CEO

    1998 - 2008 Business plan definition for Créalie (consulting company in embedded software engineering), company creation, recruiting up to 20 engineers, marketing and sales of Créalie service offering.

    Creation of a new business activity for fixed-price software design and development (50% of the revenues); full control and mastery of all project aspects: needs analysis, solution design and implementation within allocated time, cost and profitability.

    Alliance and merger negotiation with the ESG Group; developing the business offering in France for the new structure; responsibility for the marketing, sales and human resources management in France (50 persons).

    Consulting and expertise assignments for our clients:
    • Implementation of the USB communication network;
    • Software development project expertise;
    • Improvement of the methodological referential for electronic architectural design;
    • Design of the business model related to the embedded software in the automotive sector;
    • Expertise in the design and implementation of software certification standards for home appliances.

    Value creation: 2008 turnover: 1,6 M€, Valorization end 2006 = 6-fold the initial capital invested.

  • TRIALOG - Project leader

    1988 - 1997 Technical manager for various software development projects in the sectors of automotive suppliers, industrial rail manufacturers, and consumer electronics.

    High-level involvement in methodology approaches, mainly in the design, testing and validation project phases. Fully in charge of a large number of consulting and expertise assignments in the domain of embedded software.

    Business development of the fixed-price software development approach for the company in 1993; Turnover after 4 years of activity: 500 k€ yearly.

  • TECSI - Engineer - Consultant

    1984 - 1988 Development engineer on a project in the telecommunication systems domain.

    Project manager for a product development project « Intelligence Service », a decision-making expert system development environment, designed and commercialized by Tecsi.

  • SAGEM Avionics - Engineer

    PARIS 1979 - 1984 Development engineer and project manager, on various “Inertial Navigation Systems” projects

