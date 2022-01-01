Patrice LABBE

2010 - maintenantPLACE is a consulting & expertise company specialiezed in
- embedded software technology, organisation, methodology
- project and team management, recruitement, ...
For more information, see Company Website (www.pl-ace.com)
ESG France
- Managing Director
2009 - 2009
CREALIE
- CEO
1998 - 2008Business plan definition for Créalie (consulting company in embedded software engineering), company creation, recruiting up to 20 engineers, marketing and sales of Créalie service offering.
Creation of a new business activity for fixed-price software design and development (50% of the revenues); full control and mastery of all project aspects: needs analysis, solution design and implementation within allocated time, cost and profitability.
Alliance and merger negotiation with the ESG Group; developing the business offering in France for the new structure; responsibility for the marketing, sales and human resources management in France (50 persons).
Consulting and expertise assignments for our clients:
• Implementation of the USB communication network;
• Software development project expertise;
• Improvement of the methodological referential for electronic architectural design;
• Design of the business model related to the embedded software in the automotive sector;
• Expertise in the design and implementation of software certification standards for home appliances.
Value creation: 2008 turnover: 1,6 M€, Valorization end 2006 = 6-fold the initial capital invested.
TRIALOG
- Project leader
1988 - 1997Technical manager for various software development projects in the sectors of automotive suppliers, industrial rail manufacturers, and consumer electronics.
High-level involvement in methodology approaches, mainly in the design, testing and validation project phases. Fully in charge of a large number of consulting and expertise assignments in the domain of embedded software.
Business development of the fixed-price software development approach for the company in 1993; Turnover after 4 years of activity: 500 k€ yearly.
TECSI
- Engineer - Consultant
1984 - 1988Development engineer on a project in the telecommunication systems domain.
Project manager for a product development project « Intelligence Service », a decision-making expert system development environment, designed and commercialized by Tecsi.
SAGEM Avionics
- Engineer
PARIS1979 - 1984Development engineer and project manager, on various “Inertial Navigation Systems” projects