Menu

Patrice LE HEIN

PARIS 6

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La Française AM - Asset Manager / Responsable Comm

    PARIS 6 2003 - maintenant

Formations

  • DESS Immobilier D'Entreprise (Nanterre / Champs Sur Marne Mlv)

    Nanterre / Champs Sur Marne Mlv 2001 - 2002

Réseau