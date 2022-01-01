Menu

Patrice MASSÉ

La Verrie

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dachser - Contrôleur de gestion

    La Verrie 2010 - maintenant

  • Groupe girard - Controleur de gestion

    2006 - 2010

  • Transports Graveleau (Dachser France) - Contrôleur de gestion

    2000 - 2006

Formations

  • IAE (Nantes)

    Nantes 1998 - 1999

Réseau