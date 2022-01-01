Retail
Patrice MASSÉ
Patrice MASSÉ
La Verrie
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dachser
- Contrôleur de gestion
La Verrie
2010 - maintenant
Groupe girard
- Controleur de gestion
2006 - 2010
Transports Graveleau (Dachser France)
- Contrôleur de gestion
2000 - 2006
Formations
IAE (Nantes)
Nantes
1998 - 1999
Réseau
Christophe RONDEAU
Jousselain DENIS
Pascal MARCHAND
Samuel NOTE
Sébastien TESSIER.TYYX.RU
Sebastien BILLAUD
Sylvain LEPAIRE
Sylvain LE PAPE
Tony SEILLER
Vincent LACOSTE