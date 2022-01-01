Patrice MAURICE

-
Kuehne nagel
- Contract logistics manager
maintenant
-
Kuehne + Nagel DSIA
- Cluster National Logistics Director SK - HU - CZ
Ferrieres en Brie
2012 - maintenant
in charge of the Contract logistics activities ( SK - HU - CZ) Warehousing , transport , added value + 4PL
-
Kuehne + Nagel DSIA
- National contract logistics director
Ferrieres en Brie
2007 - 2011
in charge of the Contrcat logistics activities , management and business development ( warehousing , transport , added value , 4Pl)
-
Kuehne + Nagel DSIA
- Regional Business developement EE
Ferrieres en Brie
2006 - 2006
in chage of the business development in EE ( Russia, Poland, Ukraine)
-
Hays
- North Spanish logistics director
Paris
2002 - 2005
in charge of the management and business developement in north Spain ( Cataluna )
-
Hays
- French regional director
Paris
2000 - 2001
in charge of the Eastern France for the Logistics activities ( Orleans to Marseille) warehousing , distribution , added value 4PL + business developement