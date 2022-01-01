Menu

Patrice MAURICE

NANCY

Entreprises

  • Kuehne nagel - Contract logistics manager

    maintenant

  • Kuehne + Nagel DSIA - Cluster National Logistics Director SK - HU - CZ

    Ferrieres en Brie 2012 - maintenant in charge of the Contract logistics activities ( SK - HU - CZ) Warehousing , transport , added value + 4PL

  • Kuehne + Nagel DSIA - National contract logistics director

    Ferrieres en Brie 2007 - 2011 in charge of the Contrcat logistics activities , management and business development ( warehousing , transport , added value , 4Pl)

  • Kuehne + Nagel DSIA - Regional Business developement EE

    Ferrieres en Brie 2006 - 2006 in chage of the business development in EE ( Russia, Poland, Ukraine)

  • Hays - North Spanish logistics director

    Paris 2002 - 2005 in charge of the management and business developement in north Spain ( Cataluna )

  • Hays - French regional director

    Paris 2000 - 2001 in charge of the Eastern France for the Logistics activities ( Orleans to Marseille) warehousing , distribution , added value 4PL + business developement

