Patrice MEHEUT
Patrice MEHEUT
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AUXITEC
- INGENIEUR
Lyon
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences Du Havre
Le Havre
1991 - 1994
DESS MST
DESS SFSI MST TAM
Lycée Jules Siegfried BTS SE
Le Havre
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Aude ABGRALL
David VERGARI
Hamza SAIDI
Samuel AZRIA
Xavier PICTON