Patricia GAUTHIER

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Yoga
Management
Tourisme
Marchés publics

Entreprises

  • Association Yoga et Harmonie - Professeur de yoga

    2008 - 2009

  • PAPS Université - Professeur de yoga

    2007 - maintenant Cours de yoga à destination des étudiants des universités de Grenoble

  • Caf de l'Isère - Responsable Pôle achats et marchés publics / Services Généraux

    2007 - 2020

  • Caf de Grenoble - Assistante / Services Généraux

    1993 - 2006

  • Cool Vacances - Lyon - Forfaitiste

    1990 - 1992 Forfaitiste séjours Espagne/Baléares/Canaries et France (individuels et groupes)

  • Divers : Tours Operators / agences de voyages / Tourisme - Agent de comptoir/accompagnatrice/Billetiste/hôtesse d'accueil

    1987 - 1990 - vendeuse longs courriers
    - agent de comptoir
    - accompagnatrice circuits autocars Europe
    - billetiste

  • Point Z Betina - Paris - Comptable

    1982 - 1987

Formations

  • Université Jean Moulin - Lyon 3

    Lyon 2010 - 2013 DU Culture indienne

    Indologie - mention très bien

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Roubaix 2007 - 2008 DU acheteur public

  • IFPAC Perfomer (Chambery)

    Chambery 1990 - 1990 Formation Attaché Commercial Tourisme/Hôtellerie

  • Institut De Formation Des Agents De Voyages IFAV - AFT (Montfort L'Amaury)

    Montfort L'Amaury 1988 - 1988 Techniques d'agences de voyages

