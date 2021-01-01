Retail
Patricia GAUTHIER
Patricia GAUTHIER
GRENOBLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Yoga
Management
Tourisme
Marchés publics
Entreprises
Association Yoga et Harmonie
- Professeur de yoga
2008 - 2009
PAPS Université
- Professeur de yoga
2007 - maintenant
Cours de yoga à destination des étudiants des universités de Grenoble
Caf de l'Isère
- Responsable Pôle achats et marchés publics / Services Généraux
2007 - 2020
Caf de Grenoble
- Assistante / Services Généraux
1993 - 2006
Cool Vacances - Lyon
- Forfaitiste
1990 - 1992
Forfaitiste séjours Espagne/Baléares/Canaries et France (individuels et groupes)
Divers : Tours Operators / agences de voyages / Tourisme
- Agent de comptoir/accompagnatrice/Billetiste/hôtesse d'accueil
1987 - 1990
- vendeuse longs courriers
- agent de comptoir
- accompagnatrice circuits autocars Europe
- billetiste
Point Z Betina - Paris
- Comptable
1982 - 1987
Formations
Université Jean Moulin - Lyon 3
Lyon
2010 - 2013
DU Culture indienne
Indologie - mention très bien
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Roubaix
2007 - 2008
DU acheteur public
IFPAC Perfomer (Chambery)
Chambery
1990 - 1990
Formation Attaché Commercial Tourisme/Hôtellerie
Institut De Formation Des Agents De Voyages IFAV - AFT (Montfort L'Amaury)
Montfort L'Amaury
1988 - 1988
Techniques d'agences de voyages
Géraldine SILVERA
Laurent CHOMARD
Neorizons - FRANCE
Nicolas GUET
Olivier CONSTANT
Olivier LUISETTI
Rajesh KHADGI
Sachin DESHPANDE