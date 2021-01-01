Patricia MAINGUY

-
STMicroelectronics
- Online Marketing VP assistant
2015 - maintenant
-
Stromasys
- Sales Executive Assistant
2014 - 2015
for the Global Head of Sales / office management for CEO, CFO
* Global Head of Sales assistant (travels, meetings and presentations and contacts rdv)
* Partner's, Sales and BI event organization ;
* Office management and support to other departments ;
* Administrative and internal process support for the whole team of sales in EMEA, APAC and India
-
Mathys SA
- Office Manager mission
VERNIER / GENEVE
2013 - 2013
Temporaries missions in ), Office Manager
Transocean (2 months temp.), Executive Assistant
eFocus Consulting - (regular temporary missions) Personal Assistant
* CEO and CFO executive assistant replacement handling emails, travels, meetings and presentations.
* Internal administrative process, communication development and reorganization.
* Follow up and control on business, projects and company's strategy actions.
* Administrative and process support for the whole team. ;
* Internal procedures management, implementation and/or optimization.
-
EMC
- Executive & Marketing Assistant
Bezons
2011 - 2012
for VP EMEA and General Manager,
* Daily support for two top managers and their team (EMEA).
* Maintain communication between the team, the management and other EMC worldwide offices.
* Budget reconciliation on excel by product and country for the whole EMEA commercial team.
* Human resources support for the HR manager on site (contracts, interviews, careers development).
* Complex customers visit and presentations (locally and abroad).
* Strengthen and manage the efficient flow of information from various interlocutors and/or partners.
* Record, monitor and ensure implementation of initiatives and decisions taken by the two managers.
-
Insight SIP
- Office manager & Marketing Assistant
2009 - 2010
* Office management for the CEO and his team. ;
* Customer's database update, invoices follow up and credit management.
* Support to the Marketing manager for all communication requests and customer's events.
* Financial files follow up on material loans, contracts and bank statements management.
-
TxCell
- Office Manager
Valbonne
2004 - 2008
Lancement de la société depuis le démarrage avec sélection et gestion de tous les contrats des fournisseurs (bâtiment, sécurité, équipement, mobiliers, services généraux, contrats administratifs divers)
•Gestion du personnel (embauches, contrats, absences, plan de formation, développement de carrière, gestion des données sociales et comptables, maladie, visites médicales).
•Réalisation et suivi des procédures administratives concernant le fonctionnement interne, les ressources humaines (interface organismes sociaux et la législation), la comptabilité et l’administration sociale en général (paie, déclarations sociales, budget).
•Assurer l’ensemble des actions relatives aux réunions des délégués du personnel et du CE.
•Assistante Personnelle du Directeur (organisation de voyages, planning, compte-rendus de réunion, gestion des emails, préparation des réponses aux divers courriers, gestion des dossiers en cours, organisation générale de la société et classement).
-
NavLink GmbH
- Office manager & Marketing Assistant
2000 - 2002
* Installation and take overall responsibility for the smooth running of the office.
* Coordination of the logistic and manage the Executive Committee's meetings.
* General support to the EMEA Marketing Director and sales team.
* General secretarial support and coordination with building management for facilities issues.
* HR interface for local and French law application plus general HR needs.
-
European Society of Cardiology
- Executive Assistant & Registration Assistant
BIOT
1993 - 2000
* In charge of the Board Members administrative support (worldwide members).
* Internal congress travel organization for the whole SEC team (50 people).
* Interface with international laboratories for sponsorship and managing director relationships.
* Registration assistant in charge of all subscriptions, credit management and invoices.
* Hostess training and management in preparation of the annual congress.
* Interface for group registration at the annual congress (Sanofi, Merck, Medtronic, Pfizer...).
-
DIGITAL EQUIPEMENT
- Chef de Projet
1992 - 1989
-
THOMSON SINTRA ASM
- Assistante de Direction
1989 - 1988
-
DIGITAL Equipment
- Executive Assistant
1987 - 1992
IBM Research Laboratory, La Gaude, FR (6 months temp.)
* Executive Assistant for General manager (European Headquarters)
* Engineers team administrative support. ;
* Interface with manager's team and other worldwide centers. ;
* Relocated and architecture department assistant. ;
* Implementation and logistic for technical European trainings organization.
-
IBM LA GAUDE
- SECRETAIRE
Bois-Colombes
1986 - 1985