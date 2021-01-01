Menu

Patricia MAINGUY

ANTIBES

En résumé

2003 Maîtrise Gestion & Management STEM au Skema, Sophia Antipolis

1993 Dale Carnegie, Communication et Relations Humaines, Cannes

1986 Université de Caroline du NORD (USA), Michigan Test et TOEFL

1985 BTS Assistanat Bilingue J. Audiberti, Antibes

AFPS (Brevet secourisme)

Bonne pratique des softwares WORD, EXCEL, POWERPOINT, messageries diverses

Mes compétences :
Administrative support
Process support
Develop professional network
Project Management
Office Management
Internal procedures management
High organizational skills
Credit Management
Direction de projet

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - Online Marketing VP assistant

    2015 - maintenant

  • Stromasys - Sales Executive Assistant

    2014 - 2015 for the Global Head of Sales / office management for CEO, CFO
    * Global Head of Sales assistant (travels, meetings and presentations and contacts rdv)
    * Partner's, Sales and BI event organization ;
    * Office management and support to other departments ;
    * Administrative and internal process support for the whole team of sales in EMEA, APAC and India

  • Mathys SA - Office Manager mission

    VERNIER / GENEVE 2013 - 2013 Temporaries missions in ), Office Manager
    Transocean (2 months temp.), Executive Assistant
    eFocus Consulting - (regular temporary missions) Personal Assistant
    * CEO and CFO executive assistant replacement handling emails, travels, meetings and presentations.
    * Internal administrative process, communication development and reorganization.
    * Follow up and control on business, projects and company's strategy actions.
    * Administrative and process support for the whole team. ;
    * Internal procedures management, implementation and/or optimization.

  • EMC - Executive & Marketing Assistant

    Bezons 2011 - 2012 for VP EMEA and General Manager,
    * Daily support for two top managers and their team (EMEA).
    * Maintain communication between the team, the management and other EMC worldwide offices.
    * Budget reconciliation on excel by product and country for the whole EMEA commercial team.
    * Human resources support for the HR manager on site (contracts, interviews, careers development).
    * Complex customers visit and presentations (locally and abroad).
    * Strengthen and manage the efficient flow of information from various interlocutors and/or partners.
    * Record, monitor and ensure implementation of initiatives and decisions taken by the two managers.

  • Insight SIP - Office manager & Marketing Assistant

    2009 - 2010 * Office management for the CEO and his team. ;
    * Customer's database update, invoices follow up and credit management.
    * Support to the Marketing manager for all communication requests and customer's events.
    * Financial files follow up on material loans, contracts and bank statements management.

  • TxCell - Office Manager

    Valbonne 2004 - 2008 Lancement de la société depuis le démarrage avec sélection et gestion de tous les contrats des fournisseurs (bâtiment, sécurité, équipement, mobiliers, services généraux, contrats administratifs divers)
    •Gestion du personnel (embauches, contrats, absences, plan de formation, développement de carrière, gestion des données sociales et comptables, maladie, visites médicales).
    •Réalisation et suivi des procédures administratives concernant le fonctionnement interne, les ressources humaines (interface organismes sociaux et la législation), la comptabilité et l’administration sociale en général (paie, déclarations sociales, budget).
    •Assurer l’ensemble des actions relatives aux réunions des délégués du personnel et du CE.
    •Assistante Personnelle du Directeur (organisation de voyages, planning, compte-rendus de réunion, gestion des emails, préparation des réponses aux divers courriers, gestion des dossiers en cours, organisation générale de la société et classement).

  • NavLink GmbH - Office manager & Marketing Assistant

    2000 - 2002 * Installation and take overall responsibility for the smooth running of the office.
    * Coordination of the logistic and manage the Executive Committee's meetings.
    * General support to the EMEA Marketing Director and sales team.
    * General secretarial support and coordination with building management for facilities issues.
    * HR interface for local and French law application plus general HR needs.

  • European Society of Cardiology - Executive Assistant & Registration Assistant

    BIOT 1993 - 2000 * In charge of the Board Members administrative support (worldwide members).
    * Internal congress travel organization for the whole SEC team (50 people).
    * Interface with international laboratories for sponsorship and managing director relationships.
    * Registration assistant in charge of all subscriptions, credit management and invoices.
    * Hostess training and management in preparation of the annual congress.
    * Interface for group registration at the annual congress (Sanofi, Merck, Medtronic, Pfizer...).

  • DIGITAL EQUIPEMENT - Chef de Projet

    1992 - 1989

  • THOMSON SINTRA ASM - Assistante de Direction

    1989 - 1988

  • DIGITAL Equipment - Executive Assistant

    1987 - 1992 IBM Research Laboratory, La Gaude, FR (6 months temp.)
    * Executive Assistant for General manager (European Headquarters)
    * Engineers team administrative support. ;
    * Interface with manager's team and other worldwide centers. ;
    * Relocated and architecture department assistant. ;
    * Implementation and logistic for technical European trainings organization.

  • IBM LA GAUDE - SECRETAIRE

    Bois-Colombes 1986 - 1985

Formations

  • STEM

    Sophia Antipolis 2003 - 2004 Master STEM

    Sciences et Techniques en Management, gestion d entreprise.

  • DALE CARNEGIE HALL

    Cannes 1995 - 1995 Dale Carnegie Certification

    Communication et Ressources Humaines développement et gestion.

  • Lycée Jacques Audiberti

    Antibes 1983 - 1985 BTS Assistante de Direction trilingue

