Menu

Patricia THOMAS

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce
Suivi clientèle
Gestion porte feuille client

Entreprises

  • Alcyon France Arras - Assistante Administration des ventes

    2008 - maintenant

  • Citroen - Secrétaire commerciale

    2002 - 2004 Reception atelier , facturation , véhicules occasions

  • Renault - Secrétaire commerciale

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1998 - 1999

  • Socodi - Gerante

    1985 - 1999 Gérance bijouterie

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :