Patricia THOMAS
Patricia THOMAS
LILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commerce
Suivi clientèle
Gestion porte feuille client
Alcyon France Arras
- Assistante Administration des ventes
2008 - maintenant
Citroen
- Secrétaire commerciale
2002 - 2004
Reception atelier , facturation , véhicules occasions
Renault
- Secrétaire commerciale
Boulogne-Billancourt
1998 - 1999
Socodi
- Gerante
1985 - 1999
Gérance bijouterie
Lycée Albert Châtelet
St Pol Sur Ternoise
1980 - 1982
Cyrille GOMOT
Dominique THOMAS
Huyghe CATHERINE
Johan DUPRET
Marc LEDUC
Pascal THOMAS
