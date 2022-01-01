Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Patrick DELMOTTE
Ajouter
Patrick DELMOTTE
SAINT EGREVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MDA38
- Documentaliste
maintenant
MDA
maintenant
Formations
ULB (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1976 - 1980
Histoire
Réseau
Christine BACOUET
Emilie FLANDRIN
Eric RUMEAU
Hélène COUGOUILLE
Marie-Françoise KOT
Mickael BONZI
Patrick MANOUKIAN
Rosin-Atahias ANGÉLIQUE
Véronique GRANGER
Yann ECHINARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z