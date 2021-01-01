Menu

Patrick GOMBA

Puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT - Directeur des Clients Nationaux

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant

  • SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT - Directeur des Ventes

    Puteaux 2011 - 2015

  • SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT - Directeur de Business Unit GSA et Grossistes

    Puteaux 2009 - 2009

  • SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT - Responsable Développement et Circuits Hors Traditionnel

    Puteaux 2009 - 2011

  • SAUPIQUET - Groupe BOLTON - Directeur des Clients Nationaux

    Le Doublon 2005 - 2008

  • SAUPIQUET - Groupe BOLTON - Directeur d'Enseignes - Intermarché / EMC

    Le Doublon 2002 - 2004

  • BARILLA FRANCE - Category Manager

    2001 - 2002

  • BARILLA FRANCE - Responsable Merchandising National

    1999 - 2001

  • BARILLA FRANCE - Chef de Secteur

    1996 - 1999

Formations